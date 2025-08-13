The 2025 NFL season is on the horizon, so now is the perfect time to start identifying 2025 Fantasy football breakouts. Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be a popular breakout pick as he gets set for the first snaps of his career. He was the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and played well in the preseason, but he suffered a torn meniscus that held him out for the entire regular season. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has built an offense that makes it easy for quarterbacks to succeed, so should you include McCarthy in your 2025 Fantasy football lineups?

Vikings wide receivers Justin Jefferson is an elite option, while Jordan Addison will be back in Week 4 following a three-game suspension, which creates several potential Fantasy football stacks in Minnesota. However, McCarthy is still relatively unknown and is coming off a serious injury, which means he could wind up among the Fantasy football busts. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright. The Tennessee product was stuck behind Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane on Miami's depth chart during his rookie season, finishing with 249 yards and zero touchdowns. He now has another full offseason under his belt and is in better shape heading into his second campaign.

Mostert is no longer on the roster, so Wright has moved up to second on the depth chart behind Achane. Alexander Mattison will also be competing for playing time, but Wright has the upper hand as a returning player on the roster. The model has him ranked ahead of running backs Khalil Herbert and Elijah Mitchell as a late-round Fantasy football breakout.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze. The second-year wideout finished as the Fantasy WR47 last season, which was disappointing after he went off the board as the WR34 in ADP data. Odunze finished with 54 receptions for 734 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 43.2 receiving yards per game.

He played in a dysfunctional Chicago offense, but offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and wide receiver Keenan Allen are both gone. Head coach Ben Johnson should improve the offense this season, and Odunze could wind up as quarterback Caleb Williams' go-to option. The model has Odunze ranked ahead of wide receivers Rashod Bateman, Chris Olave and Keon Coleman, among others. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.85)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.73)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.00)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.52)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.22)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.93)

7. Derrick Henry (10.13)

8. De'Von Achane (10.73)

9. Christian McCaffrey (11.34)

10. Malik Nabers (12.93)