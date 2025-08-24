After a record-setting season from Raiders tight end Brock Bowers in 2024, first-round picks Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren enter the league right as the position appears to be on the verge. Depth at tight end was an issue for years, but quality additions to the talent pool have bolstered the position in recent years. So what sort of an impact can you expect out of Loveland and Warren in their rookie seasons, and who are some of the other potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts that you need to be aware of this draft season?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chargers running back Omarion Hampton. With Jim Harbaugh at the helm, the Chargers are expected to lean heavily on the ground game -- consistent with Harbaugh's track record. The team overhauled its backfield this offseason, signing Najee Harris and selecting Hampton in the first round of the NFL Draft. However, recent reports suggest Harris may start the season on the NFI list following a Fourth of July fireworks incident, potentially giving Hampton extra reps during training camp and a chance to seize a larger role early.

Hampton, a standout at North Carolina, rushed for 3,164 yards and 30 touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons. He impressed at the NFL Combine with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at 221 pounds, along with a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot-10 broad jump -- highlighting his explosiveness. With an ideal combination of size, power, and physicality, Hampton fits Harbaugh's system well and is ranked by the model as a top-25 fantasy back heading into 2025.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson. The second-round pick out of Ohio State helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship last season, and he was a four-year contributor for one of the most successful programs in the country. He rushed for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns while adding 77 receptions for 853 yards and six more scores in four years despite battling injuries in 2022 and 2023 and then sharing a backfield with Quinshon Judkins in 2024.

The silver lining is that Henderson's mileage is relatively low for a four-year back, as he only touched the ball 667 times during his tenure at Ohio State. He'll split reps with veterans Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson in the early going in New England, but the door is certainly open for him to take on a starring role sooner rather than later. That's why the model ranks him ahead of fellow rookie running back Omarion Hampton and RJ Harvey, who are both being drafted earlier than Henderson on average. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Saquon Barkley (2.24)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.99)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Josh Jacobs (9.85)

7. Justin Jefferson (10.10)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.71)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.14)

10. Lamar Jackson (11.35)