A handful of second-year players are expected to be among the top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts this season. Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is coming off a productive rookie season, rushing for 839 yards and five touchdowns. This season, Tracy Jr. will get a new quarterback with Russell Wilson expected to start for the Giants, but where will he rank among the top RBs in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

Another second-year player who's expected to be among the top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts is Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy averaged 13.8 PPR points in nine regular-season games with at least six targets. Should you target Worthy or Tracy Jr. in your 2025 Fantasy football drafts, or should you look elsewhere for Fantasy football breakouts? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy Football sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams is a former No. 1 overall pick who should benefit tremendously from Chicago hiring Ben Johnson as head coach. Williams also has one of the deepest supporting casts in the NFL with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Coltson Loveland and Cole Kmet.

During his rookie campaign, Williams threw for 3,541 yards, with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in 17 games, to go along with 81 carries for 489 yards. With a re-tooled offensive line heading into the 2025 season, SportsLine's model expects Williams to outproduce fellow quarterbacks like Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford and C.J. Stroud, making him one of the top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts to target.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter, who has an over/under of 750.5 receiving yards. A lot is being made about how much he'll play on both sides of the ball and how it may cut into his production offensively. However, Hunter regularly handled well over 100 snaps per game at Colorado and the Jaguars desperately need a receiver opposite Brian Thomas Jr. to balance the passing attack.

Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions (96) and receiving touchdowns (15) while also ranking second in the conference and fifth nationally in receiving yards (1,258). He's got high-level body control and proven athleticism, and the model predicts that he outperforms receivers like Jameson Williams and Darnell Mooney, who both finished top 25 in the NFL in receiving yards last season. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (2.33)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.78)

3. Jahmyr Gibbs (5.22)

4. CeeDee Lamb (5.89)

5. Saquon Barkley (6.36)

6. Justin Jefferson (6.56)

7. Malik Nabers (7.89)

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown (10.22)

9. Ashton Jeanty (10.67)

10. Puka Nacua (10.89)