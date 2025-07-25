Najee Harris' move to the Los Angeles Chargers will certainly have a major impact on the Fantasy football landscape, even as he begins training camp on the NFI (eye). Harris has rushed for over 1,000 yards every season he's been in the NFL, but which 2025 Fantasy football breakouts can help you win a championship this season? The Chargers had one of the top Fantasy football breakouts last season in wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The rookie wideout hauled in 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 14.0 yards per reception.

Which incoming rookies have the chance to duplicate that success in their first season? A reliable set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you answer that question while also helping identify the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts that can help lead you to a title. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy Football sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. Charbonnet will start the year as a second-stringer, but he showed he has all the tools needed to be productive for Fantasy owners.

Charbonnet finished with 909 combined yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns across 17 games last year. He was outstanding in games when he got 15-plus touches, averaging 18.9 PPR points per game in seven contests. Seahawks starter Kenneth Walker III has dealt with numerous injuries during his career, which is why the model is expecting another productive campaign for Charbonnet in 2025. Charbonnet is expected to outproduce fellow running backs like Rhamondre Stevenson, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and J.K. Dobbins, making him one of the top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts to target.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter, who has an over/under of 750.5 receiving yards. A lot is being made about how much he'll play on both sides of the ball and how it may cut into his production offensively. However, Hunter regularly handled well over 100 snaps per game at Colorado and the Jaguars desperately need a receiver opposite Brian Thomas Jr. to balance the passing attack.

Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions (96) and receiving touchdowns (15) while also ranking second in the conference and fifth nationally in receiving yards (1,258). He's got high-level body control and proven athleticism, and the model predicts that he outperforms receivers like Jameson Williams and Darnell Mooney, who both finished top 25 in the NFL in receiving yards last season. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target, and which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jayden Daniels' breakout rookie season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (2.33)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.78)

3. Jahmyr Gibbs (5.22)

4. CeeDee Lamb (5.89)

5. Saquon Barkley (6.36)

6. Justin Jefferson (6.56)

7. Malik Nabers (7.89)

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown (10.22)

9. Ashton Jeanty (10.67)

10. Puka Nacua (10.89)