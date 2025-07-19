There's a notion in the NFL that players make the biggest jumps in between their first and second seasons, which one can parlay into quality Fantasy football advice. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Quentin Johnston were first-round picks in 2023 who then made noticeable improvements as sophomores, so, perhaps, one can look at the 2024 draft class to identify 2025 Fantasy football breakouts. Rome Odunze, Ricky Pearsall and Xavier Legette were all first rounders from a year ago who had their moments, but with a full NFL offseason now under their belts, they could be poised to reach their full potential this season.

Marvin Harrison is also in that boat as he had a quality rookie year, but it didn't compare to Malik Nabers or Brian Thomas, both of whom were drafted after Harrison. Those are wideouts that you could keep an eye on when compiling your 2025 Fantasy football rankings by position, but which quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends will excel as sophomores?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy Football sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings. It's not often that a fifth-year player can be considered a breakout, but that's the position Jennings is in thanks to the Niners' wide receiver room. He had never entered a season higher than No. 3 on the Niners' depth chart but is now a top option for Brock Purdy even with some trade rumors stirring due to him wanting a contract extension. San Francisco traded away Deebo Samuel to Washington this offseason, while Brandon Aiyuk is projected to start the year on the PUP list after a midseason ACL tear.

Jennings certainly showed he can handle being the alpha receiver as across his 10 starts last year, he averaged 5.9 receptions for 76.7 yards and six total touchdowns. Over a 17-start season, that projects to 100 catches for 1,310 yards and 10 touchdowns. Samuel twice finished as a top 10 Fantasy receiver with the Niners, while Aiyuk twice finished among the top 15. So, this is a wideout-friendly offense, and Jennings is a name to keep in mind in the mid-to-late rounds of Fantasy football 2025 drafts.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter, who has an over/under of 750.5 receiving yards. A lot is being made about how much he'll play on both sides of the ball and how it may cut into his production offensively. However, Hunter regularly handled well over 100 snaps per game at Colorado and the Jaguars desperately need a receiver opposite Brian Thomas Jr. to balance the passing attack.

Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions (96) and receiving touchdowns (15) while also ranking second in the conference and fifth nationally in receiving yards (1,258). He's got high-level body control and proven athleticism, and the model predicts that he outperforms receivers like Jameson Williams and Darnell Mooney, who both finished top 25 in the NFL in receiving yards last season. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving.

