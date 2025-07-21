After seven seasons of muted productivity for three different teams, Jonnu Smith was an unlikely breakout candidate in 2024. However, something clicked with Smith operating within Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's offense, and the 29-year-old put together the best season of his career. Smith caught 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns, all either tying or setting new career-highs, and finished as TE4 in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

Smith was traded to the Giants at the end of June and may never reach the heights he reached in Miami again, but he does serve as proof that you have to search everywhere for potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy Football sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft spent a year learning under two established veteran receivers in D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen, and put up decent numbers in his rookie season despite playing in an often lackluster Bears offense. He caught 54 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns and posted two 100-yard receiving games where he showed clear signs of chemistry with Caleb Williams.

However, Allen is gone now and the expectation is that the Chicago offense takes a massive step forward after hiring Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and revamping the offensive line. Johnson has already raved about Odunze's polish despite having just turned 23 last month and the model is expecting a more productive season. It ranks him ahead of rookie Tetaroia McMillan and similarly to Khalil Shakir, who are both being drafted ahead of Odunze currently.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter, who has an over/under of 750.5 receiving yards. A lot is being made about how much he'll play on both sides of the ball and how it may cut into his production offensively. However, Hunter regularly handled well over 100 snaps per game at Colorado and the Jaguars desperately need a receiver opposite Brian Thomas Jr. to balance the passing attack.

Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions (96) and receiving touchdowns (15) while also ranking second in the conference and fifth nationally in receiving yards (1,258). He's got high-level body control and proven athleticism, and the model predicts that he outperforms receivers like Jameson Williams and Darnell Mooney, who both finished top 25 in the NFL in receiving yards last season. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target, and which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance?