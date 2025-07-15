The NFL season is less than two months away, and we've reached the stage where ambitious league commissioners might be scheduling your 2025 Fantasy football drafts soon. Whether you're drafting in two days or right before the 2025 NFL Opening Kickoff Game between the Eagles and Cowboys on Sept. 4, a reliable set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings will give you an edge. The NFL has increasingly become a young man's game and this year's draft class is sure to include a handful of Fantasy football rookies capable of making an impact.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward was the first overall pick and is anticipated to be the starter in Tennessee, but can he actually crack your Fantasy football lineups playing in a rebuilding offense? Identifying potential 2025 Fantasy football breakouts should be a high priority in the coming months. So before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy Football sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Broncos running back RJ Harvey. He's undersized at 5-foot-8 and 195 pounds, but that didn't stop Harvey from becoming one of the most productive backs in the Big 12 over the last two years. He rushed for 2,993 yards and 38 touchdowns while adding 39 receptions for 505 yards and four more scores in his final two season at UCF.

Sean Payton and the Broncos saw enough after a 4.40-second 40-yard-dash to select him 60th overall in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now he'll compete with J.K. Dobbins, Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin for reps in the Denver backfield and it's pretty easy to envision a lot of work early for Harvey. That's why the model ranks him ahead of veterans like Najee Harris and Zach Charbonnet that are being drafted ahead of him.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter. A lot is being made about how much he'll play on both sides of the ball and how it may cut into his production offensively. However, Hunter regularly handled well over 100 snaps per game at Colorado and the Jaguars desperately need a receiver opposite Brian Thomas Jr. to balance the passing attack.

Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions (96) and receiving touchdowns (15) while also ranking second in the conference and fifth nationally in receiving yards (1,258). He's got high-level body control and proven athleticism, and the model predicts that he outperforms receivers like Jameson Williams and Darnell Mooney, who both finished top 25 in the NFL in receiving yards last season. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target, and which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jayden Daniels' breakout rookie season, and find out.