Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in his final season at Boise State, and after being selected No. 6 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the clear expectation is for Jeanty to assume a significant role in the Las Vegas offense from Day 1. Jeanty has been the sixth Fantasy football running back off the board on average and has a 2025 Fantasy football ADP of 5.7. Raheem Mostert and Zamir White will provide some competition for touches, but the early indication is that Jeanty could be slated for a true three-down role and he should see heavy volume playing for Pete Carroll.

However, with established backs like De'Von Achane and Josh Jacobs also available in the middle of the first round, is Jeanty really the best option at that stage of the draft?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Colts tight end Tyler Warren. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft saw his draft stock explode after a do-it-all season in 2024 to close out his career at Penn State. Warren lined up all over the field for the Nittany Lions, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing 26 times for 218 yards and four scores as well as going 3-for-6 for 35 yards and a touchdown as a passer.

He's likely in line for a more traditional role as a receiving tight end in Indianapolis, but Shane Steichen might also have some utilization tricks up his sleeve that could add Fantasy value for Warren. He's drawing rave reviews at Colts training camp and the model expects him to outperform fellow rookie tight end Colston Loveland and former first-round tight ends like Kyle Pitts and Dalton Kincaid.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Packers receiver Matthew Golden. After leading the SEC with nine touchdown catches last year, Golden was taken 23rd overall by Green Bay. That selection is notable as he became the first wide receiver taken in the first round by the Packers in 23 years. Green Bay didn't invest in Golden simply for him to be a decoy as the team clearly has a need for a number one wideout.

No Packer reached even 900 receiving yards in each of Jordan Love's two years as a starter. Golden played his best versus the best last year as he averaged 102.8 yards during his four games from the SEC Championship through the College Football Playoff. Then, he went out and ran a 4.29 40-yard-dash at the NFL Combine, which was second-fastest amongst all players. He is the missing piece in Green Bay's offense as the model slots him ahead of Emeka Egbuka, despite the latter being taken earlier in the 2025 NFL Draft. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.67)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.56)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.17)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.90)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.61)

7. Derrick Henry (7.64)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.94)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.68)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.81)