The 2025 NFL season is just a few days away, so Fantasy football owners are looking for 2025 Fantasy football rankings for their last-minute drafts. One of the teams that bolstered their offense this offseason was the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they help solidify their offensive line, but they drafted a pair of wide receivers in Matthew Golden from Texas in the first round, and Savion Williams of TCU in the third round. With No. 1 receiver Christian Watson out for an extended period with an ACL injury, Golden is prepared to step in to help keep the high-powered offense led by quarterback Jordan Love stay in stride. So where exactly should you be targeting those players in your 2025 Fantasy football drafts?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy was a high-end Fantasy quarterback in 2023 before taking a step back in 2024. Injuries to his supporting cast were a big factor in that, and there are more concerns entering the 2025 season in that area.

That has pushed Purdy down to the seventh round, according to the latest Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model, however, projects him to outperform players like Dak Prescott and Bo Nix, both of whom are going off the board earlier. He's also in a similar tier to Patrick Mahomes, who is being picked in the fourth round, making Purdy a Fantasy sleeper to consider if you're looking for a lower-end QB1 or a solid QB2. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter. The Heisman Trophy winner was a two-way star at Colorado, racking up 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense last season. Jacksonville traded up to draft him at No. 2 overall, so he will be a focal point for the Jaguars in 2025.

He has a chance to start alongside wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Liam Coen's offense. Coen's top two wide receivers in Tampa Bay, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, were target hogs when they were both healthy. Hunter and Thomas could wind up in a similar situation, and the model has Hunter listed as one of its Fantasy football breakouts. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson as one of its top 2025 Fantasy football busts. The former first round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft has been plagued with a quarterback carousel throughout his professional career. Last year with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Wilson caught a career-high 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. Unfortunately for him, he will have former Bears quarterback Justin Fields throwing to him this season.

Although Fields has done some outstanding work with his legs and mobility, that doesn't translate well into the Jets passing game. In 2023, when Rodgers went down with his season-ending Achilles injury, Wilson was saddled with three sub-par backup quarterbacks throwing him the ball. He still led the team with 95 receptions for 1,042 yards. He only had three touchdown receptions, however. In any event, the model doesn't see Wilson living up to his lofty draft status, predicting he finishes as WR16 on the season. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

