Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was the top scoring wide receiver, running back or tight end in CBS Sports PPR leagues last season, and the NFL's wide receiving triple crown winner was only outscored by five quarterbacks in Fantasy football. That's evidence that a dominant wide receiver can be worth his weight in gold, and the latest Fantasy football ADP shows Chase going off at No. 1 overall in many 2025 Fantasy football drafts. However, going wide receiver in the first round does present a few problems, as running backs are typically more injury-prone, and identifying quality depth options will be a necessity if you're not getting a workhorse early.

Who are some of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers and breakouts that you need to be aware of before you go on the clock, and who are the 2025 Fantasy football busts that you need to avoid? You'll need a reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings to kick off your 2025 Fantasy football draft prep and ensure you're competitive this season. Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2025 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and non-PPR leagues, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. With 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin his career, Evans has been a Fantasy football stalwart since Day One. However, he'll turn 32 before the season begins and some Fantasy football managers seem to be fearful of a drop-off, as he's only the 18th wide receiver off the board on average in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

The Buccaneers did surprise by re-signing No. 2 wide receiver Chris Godwin this offseason, and also spent a first-round pick on Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. However, Evans is still the guy that Baker Mayfield trusts the most and Evans ranked 10th in Fantasy points per game last season while playing in a crowded offense. The model projects him as a top-12 wide receiver in 2025, predicting he outperforms receivers like Drake London and A.J. Brown who are going at least 20 picks earlier. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter. The Heisman Trophy winner was a two-way star at Colorado, racking up 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense last season. Jacksonville traded up to draft him at No. 2 overall, so he will be a focal point for the Jaguars in 2025.

He has a chance to start alongside wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Liam Coen's offense. Coen's top two wide receivers in Tampa Bay, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, were target hogs when they were both healthy. Hunter and Thomas could wind up in a similar situation, and the model has Hunter listed as one of its Fantasy football breakouts. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model identifies Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Miami's WR2 enters this season off a disappointing 2024 campaign, where he totaled 744 yards on 58 receptions and two touchdowns, all career lows. Waddle's reception total has declined each of the last three seasons, going from 104 to 75 to 72 to 58.

With the Dolphins looking to rely more on running back De'Von Achane, as well as wide receiver Tyreek Hill and new addition, Darren Waller at tight end, it seems unlikely that Waddle will make a significant leap this season. With that in mind, the model ranks Waddle behind receivers like Darnell Mooney, Travis Hunter and Jauan Jennings, making him one of the top 2025 Fantasy football busts to avoid. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts. This wide receiver is listed as a shocking top-15 option ahead of stars like A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which WR shocks the NFL with a top-15 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called C.J. Stroud's disappointing sophomore season in 2024, and find out.