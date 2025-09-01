With the majority of 2025 Fantasy Football Drafts taking place this week, it's time to start paying attention to which players are rising and falling. With the Detroit Lions having lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to NFC North rival Chicago (as head coach), how will the Lions offense be different from the team that went 15-2 last season? One buzzworthy player this month is wide receiver Jameson Williams, who caught 58 passes for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.

With only two more years under team control, a further breakout in 2025 might enhance the WR's price tag. Could Williams overtake Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit's passing attack as the top option?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy was a high-end Fantasy quarterback in 2023 before taking a step back in 2024. Injuries to his supporting cast were a big factor in that, and there are more concerns entering the 2025 season in that area.

That has pushed Purdy down to the seventh round, according to the latest Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model, however, projects him to outperform players like Dak Prescott and Bo Nix, both of whom are going off the board earlier. He's also in a similar tier to Patrick Mahomes, who is being picked in the fourth round, making Purdy a Fantasy sleeper to consider if you're looking for a lower-end QB1 or a solid QB2.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter. The Heisman Trophy winner was a two-way star at Colorado, racking up 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense last season. Jacksonville traded up to draft him at No. 2 overall, so he will be a focal point for the Jaguars in 2025.

He has a chance to start alongside wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Liam Coen's offense. Coen's top two wide receivers in Tampa Bay, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, were target hogs when they were both healthy. Hunter and Thomas could wind up in a similar situation, and the model has Hunter listed as one of its Fantasy football breakouts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model identifies Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Miami's WR2 enters this season off a disappointing 2024 campaign, where he totaled 744 yards on 58 receptions and two touchdowns, all career lows. Waddle's reception total has declined each of the last three seasons, going from 104 to 75 to 72 to 58.

With the Dolphins looking to rely more on running back De'Von Achane, as well as wide receiver Tyreek Hill and new addition, Darren Waller at tight end, it seems unlikely that Waddle will make a significant leap this season. With that in mind, the model ranks Waddle behind receivers like Darnell Mooney, Travis Hunter and Jauan Jennings, making him one of the top 2025 Fantasy football busts to avoid.

