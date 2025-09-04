History has proven that elite quarterbacks can make or break your fantasy football championship run. One big-name quarterback drawing mixed fantasy football reviews once again is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Known for his uncanny ability to extend plays and deliver in clutch moments, Mahomes remains arguably the best player in the NFL today. That said, Mahomes' fantasy production dipped in 2024, and the two-time NFL MVP doesn't have the same dual-threat ability as players like Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen.

Should Mahomes be a part of your 2025 NFL fantasy football draft strategy? Or should you look at other options like Jackson, Hurts, Allen, or Joe Burrow for your last-minute Fantasy football drafts?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Charbonnet has shared backfield duties with Kenneth Walker III during his first two seasons -- and that split is expected to continue in 2025. However, durability could tilt the workload in Charbonnet's favor. While Walker has missed 10 games over three years (including six last season), Charbonnet has only missed one game in his career.

Charbonnet also emerged as Seattle's preferred goal-line option in 2024, rushing 135 times for 532 yards and eight touchdowns, along with 42 catches for 340 yards and another score. Notably, he's yet to fumble in 318 career NFL touches, a testament to his reliability.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chargers running back Omarion Hampton. With Jim Harbaugh taking over as head coach, Los Angeles is expected to emphasize the running game -- a hallmark of Harbaugh's coaching style. The Chargers revamped their backfield this offseason by signing Najee Harris and selecting Hampton in the first round of the NFL Draft. However, Harris missed all of training camp due to an eye injury, so with him being at less than peak conditioning, Hampton should see the lion's share of touches early on, and perhaps, throughout the season.

Hampton, a standout at North Carolina, racked up 3,164 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns over his final two college seasons. He turned heads at the NFL Combine, clocking a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at 221 pounds, along with a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot-10 broad jump -- showcasing his elite explosiveness. With an ideal blend of size, speed, and power, Hampton is a strong fit for Harbaugh's system and enters the season ranked as a top-25 fantasy back by the model. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model identifies Buffalo running back James Cook as one of its biggest 2025 Fantasy football busts. Cook was certainly a breakout last year, recording a whopping 16 touchdowns on the ground compared to two the prior season. Cook got paid this preseason, agreeing to a four-year, $48 million extension.

Can Cook replicate those numbers, however? His rushing yards actually went down in 2024 compared to 2023, and after scoring a combined four touchdowns in the 2022-23, getting to a number close to 16 against feels like a stretch, especially given Josh Allen's running ability. The latest 2025 Fantasy football ADP shows Cook going off in the second round.

