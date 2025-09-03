The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL last season, ranking dead last in the league in rushing yards per carry. They emphasized improving their ground game in the offseason, using their first draft pick on Ashton Jeanty. The rookie is coming off a spectacular college career, contending for the Heisman Trophy last year. He is one of the most popular 2025 Fantasy football breakout picks in 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

However, Jeanty is going off the board before players like Alvin Kamara and Jonathan Taylor, who are both established performers in the NFL. If Jeanty takes some time to adjust to the professional level, could he wind up as one of the 2025 Fantasy football busts? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten. The Jaguars selected Tuten with one of the first picks on the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft, giving him a chance to share the backfield with Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. Tuten has sub-4.4 speed and is also an excellent inside runner who does not go down easily, giving him a high ceiling if he gets adequate playing time.

Etienne is coming off a poor campaign while Bigsby has not proven himself in the NFL, so Tuten could wind up as the best running back of the group by the end of the season. He ranked tenth in yards after contact per attempt during his final collegiate season, per Pro Football Focus. The model has Tuten ranked ahead of running backs like Jordan Mason and Etienne, even though they are getting drafted earlier in average Fantasy drafts.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Packers receiver Matthew Golden. After leading the SEC with nine touchdown catches last year, Golden was taken 23rd overall by Green Bay. That selection is notable as he became the first wide receiver taken in the first round by the Packers in 23 years. Green Bay didn't invest in Golden simply for him to be a decoy as the team clearly has a need for a number one wideout.

No Packer reached even 900 receiving yards in each of Jordan Love's two years as a starter. Golden played his best versus the best last year as he averaged 102.8 yards during his four games from the SEC Championship through the College Football Playoff. Then, he went out and ran a 4.29 40-yard-dash at the NFL Combine, which was second-fastest amongst all players. He is the missing piece in Green Bay's offense as the model slots him ahead of Emeka Egbuka, despite the latter being taken earlier in the 2025 NFL Draft. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target, and which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jayden Daniels' breakout rookie season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.67)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.56)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.17)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.90)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.61)

7. Derrick Henry (7.64)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.94)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.68)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.81)