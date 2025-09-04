With the 2025 season just hours from kicking off, fans are looking for players who will give them value in their last-second 2025 fantasy drafts. Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard looks to be in line for another productive season. Last season, he rushed for career-highs in rushing yards (1,195) and rushing touchdowns (10).

The Panthers added Tetairoa McMillan this offseason and look for Bryce Young to take a jump in Year 3. That'll only make things easier for Hubbard. In addition, he's coming off the board 25 picks after Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, per his 2025 Fantasy football ADP, but the model predicts the two to have a similar statistical season.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. The Florida product was a first-round pick in last year's draft, but he was shot during a botched robbery attempt just before the start of his rookie season. Miraculously, he only missed six games, but the setback definitely delayed his full incorporation into the offense in 2024.

However, by the end of the season, trust earned and some injuries in the San Francisco wide receiver's room finally yielded a larger role. Over the last two games, Pearsall was targeted 18 times and had 14 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns. With Deebo Samuel moving on this offseason and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) still hurt, Pearsall looks primed for an even larger role and the model predicts he outperforms Jameson Williams and Tetairoa McMillan, who are going at least a round earlier on average.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed. He's going into his third season and has been a dynamic weapon for the Packers. In two seasons with Green Bay, he's reeled in 119 catches for 1,650 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Reed also added 282 rushing yards and three scores.

Even though the Packers drafted Matthew Golden, Reed will be a consistent fixture in the game plan. The Michigan State product seems poised to have another stellar campaign. The model predicts he'll outperform Tetairoa McMillan, Rome Odunze, and Jordan Addison despite coming off the board after these wideouts, per Fantasy football ADP. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

