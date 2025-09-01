The 2025 NFL rookie class is garnering a lot of attention, but should you include any of them when you make your Fantasy football draft selections? First overall NFL Draft pick Cam Ward is being installed as QB1 for the Tennessee Titans, while former Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty could revitalize the Las Vegas Raiders' run game in his NFL debut. There is also Travis Hunter, the receiver-cornerback hybrid player whose talent on both sides of the ball make him a prime target for Fantasy football managers.

All three of these rookies could be breakout stars in 2025 Fantasy football pools. However, their lack of experience can make each one a risky bet that could tank a Fantasy football roster. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.. Despite being the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft and being touted as the best receiver prospect of the last decade, Harrison had an underwhelming rookie season, ranking just fifth among first-year players in receptions (62) and yards (885). He battled inconsistencies and a midseason concussion yet still managed to finish with eight touchdowns, matching the rookie total of his Hall of Fame father.

Harrison could benefit from the Cardinals' evolving offensive system, which emphasizes quick passes and creating mismatches in the short to intermediate routes. The former Ohio State standout showed flashes of his game-breaking potential by averaging 11.9 yards before the catch per reception, which ranked fifth-best in the NFL. The chemistry between him and quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to improve significantly after a rocky first year, and the emergence of tight end Trey McBride should draw some defensive attention away from Harrison.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner grabbed the spotlight as a two-way player at Colorado, tallying 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver while also being a shutdown cornerback.

It isn't clear yet how new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen will utilize Hunter, but the rookie is already turning heads on offense in preseason play. With wide receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram leaving Jacksonville in the offseason, the model is projecting Hunter will get a lot of work on offense as one of Trevor Lawrence's top targets. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target, and which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jayden Daniels' breakout rookie season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.68)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.57)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.16)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.58)

7. Derrick Henry (7.73)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.98)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.69)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.85)