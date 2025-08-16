With the NFL preseason already about half done, Fantasy football managers are fine-tuning their 2025 Fantasy football draft strategies. Rookies often bring high-risk, high-reward potential to fantasy lineups, and this year is no exception. First-year standouts like Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty and Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren are already turning heads, climbing up the early 2025 Fantasy football positional rankings. But do they deserve a spot on your 2025 fantasy football draft board?

Other intriguing rookies to watch include Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, Jacksonville Jaguars two-way talent Travis Hunter, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Emeka Egbuka. Will any of them become Fantasy football breakout stars in 2025, or are they more likely to disappoint fantasy owners and end up as Fantasy busts? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chargers running back Omarion Hampton. Jim Harbaugh's teams have always been dedicated to running the football, and the Chargers completely revamped their running back room this offseason by signing Najee Harris and drafting Hampton in the first round. News that Harris was likely to begin his season on the NFI list after a fireworks incident on the Fourth of July is giving Hampton needed reps in training camp and preseason.

The North Carolina product rushed for 3,164 yards and 30 touchdowns in his final two seasons in Chapel Hill, and then he tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.46-second 40-yard-dash at 221 pounds while showcasing his explosiveness with a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot-10 broad jump. He has an ideal blend of size, strength and aggressiveness to play for Harbaugh, and the model ranks him as a top-25 back for 2025.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.. Despite being the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft and being touted as the best receiver prospect of the last decade, Harrison had an underwhelming rookie season, ranking just fifth among first-year players in receptions (62) and yards (885). He battled inconsistencies and a midseason concussion yet still managed to finish with eight touchdowns, matching the rookie total of his Hall of Fame father.

Harrison could benefit from the Cardinals' evolving offensive system, which emphasizes quick passes and creating mismatches in the short to intermediate routes. The former Ohio State standout showed flashes of his game-breaking potential by averaging 11.9 yards before the catch per reception, which ranked fifth-best in the NFL. The chemistry between him and quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to improve significantly after a rocky first year, and the emergence of tight end Trey McBride should draw some defensive attention away from Harrison. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (2.12)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.28)

3. Saquon Barkley (2.34)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.78)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Justin Jefferson (8.56)

7. Christian McCaffrey (10.12)

8. Josh Jacob (10.12)

9. CeeDee Lamb (11.12)

10. Josh Allen (11.31)