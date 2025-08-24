Finding upside at the end of 2025 Fantasy football drafts can make all the difference in Fantasy football leagues. Vikings running back Jordan Mason has been overshadowed throughout his career, spending his first two seasons as a backup to Christian McCaffrey after going undrafted. Mason has been a bright spot when given an opportunity though, averaging 5.2 yards per carry last season for the 49ers while recording top-five Fantasy production among running backs in three of his first four games as San Francisco's starter. He is in a new system this year and could emerge as the go-to running back in goal-line situations, so should you target him as one of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Bills running back James Cook. A second-round pick out of Georgia in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cook showed flashes of excellence as a rookie in averaging 5.7 yards per carry and then broke out with 1,567 scrimmage yards in 2023. Unfortunately, he only scored nine touchdowns on 391 touches over those first two seasons. Last season, he had his most productive Fantasy year to date because he managed to score 18 total touchdowns.

However, he actually had a smaller snap share (48%) than he did in 2023 (55%) and his total touches dropped from 281 to 239 (although he did miss a game). With quarterback Josh Allen still well-established as the team's primary ball carrier in short-yardage situations, serious touchdown regression for Cook is a viable concern and a big reason why the model ranks him behind James Conner and Aaron Jones, who are available at least two rounds later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The 29-year-old is coming off an injury-riddled campaign, as he dealt with a calf strain, pneumonia, a hamstring strain and rib issues. He remains at risk heading into the season, as he has accumulated a ton of damage over the years and is now even older.

Samuel relies on his physicality after the catch, so it is unlikely that he shies away from contact with his new team. He is coming off the lowest yards per catch average of his career and his metrics are trending in the wrong direction. The model has him ranked behind wide receivers like Cooper Kupp and Brandon Aiyuk, who are both available later in most Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Saquon Barkley (2.24)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.99)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Josh Jacobs (9.85)

7. Justin Jefferson (10.10)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.71)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.14)

10. Lamar Jackson (11.35)