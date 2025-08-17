To show how quickly your Fantasy football stock can go from near the top to bottom, just look at Dak Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback was QB3 in Fantasy football in 2023, but after finishing as QB22 on a points-per-game basis and playing just eight games before a season-ending hamstring injury last year, not many Fantasy football players are excited at the idea of having Prescott as their Fantasy football team's QB1 for the 2025 NFL season. But before last year, Prescott was a top 15 Fantasy football quarterback on a points per game basis in each of his eight NFL seasons, including No. 1 on a ppg basis in 2020, so does Prescott have the potential to be a 2025 Fantasy football sleeper?

Prescott should have an improved WR2 option in George Pickens, who Dallas acquired from Pittsburgh, so will that help Prescott regain his status as a top-five Fantasy football quarterback? CeeDee Lamb has been an elite Fantasy football player in recent years, in part due to a heavy volume, but Pickens could take a chunk of his targets away. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. With Brandon Aiyuk recovering from a knee injury and likely to miss the start of the season, and the 49ers without Deebo Samuel, who was traded to the Commanders this offseason, it's no secret that San Francisco is going to be relying on different pass-catchers in the 2025 NFL season. However, many seem to assume Pearsall will skyrocket into a reliable Fantasy football option after having 400 yards in 11 games his rookie season, but that's far from certain.

The 49ers should have a healthy Christian McCaffrey, who played only four games last season, and if McCaffrey is near his 2023 status, San Francisco will lean on him in the run and passing game. Tight end George Kittle had 1,106 yards, the second-most of his career, and Jauan Jennings and Brock Purdy had a strong rapport last year. Pearsall is also dealing with his own offseason hamstring injury, and summer hamstring injuries have a way of reappearing during the season. Given his ADP in 2025 Fantasy football drafts, the model views Pearsall as a risky selection who could become a Fantasy football bust.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. The Oklahoma State product spent the last two seasons behind Najee Harris on the depth chart, averaging 61.7 scrimmage yards per game. Warren has averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his career, but he has never averaged more than 8.8 carries per game in any of his three seasons.

While Harris is no longer on the roster, Warren's workload might not increase significantly. Pittsburgh drafted Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, who had more than 1,500 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Warren is being drafted before running backs like Zach Charbonnet, Najee Harris and Javonte Williams, but they are all available later in most Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (2.12)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.28)

3. Saquon Barkley (2.34)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.78)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Justin Jefferson (8.56)

7. Christian McCaffrey (10.12)

8. Josh Jacob (10.12)

9. CeeDee Lamb (11.12)

10. Josh Allen (11.31)