A successful way to build your 2025 Fantasy football strategy is knowing how to balance risk with reward. Injuries, unfortunately, are part of the game, and last year no one could have predicted just how bad selecting Christian McCaffrey early in the first round would turn out to be. McCaffrey was coming off a year which saw him rush for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023 but played in just four games and was limited to 202 yards and zero touchdowns in 2024. But there are other players you can avoid to prevent potential disaster with the help of SportsLine's Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings.

Can McCaffrey bounce back in 2025? Will he enter this season healthy at age 29? Should McCaffrey's injury history dissuade you from building 2025 Fantasy football stacks around San Francisco's stars? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Henry has been a workhorse for much of his career. In nine seasons, Henry has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing six times. In 2024, he carried 325 times for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season with the Baltimore Ravens. But can he continue being a beast?

Henry is seventh in the 2025 running back rankings but not many have surpassed 1,000 yards rushing after their 31st birthday. Only three players have done so since 2015, with Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins the last to do so. In 2023, Mostert rushed for 1,012 yards. Henry has played in 136 career games, rushing for 11,423 yards and 106 touchdowns. He also has 174 receptions for 1,651 yards and five touchdowns.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. After four straight seasons of posting over 1,200 receiving yards, Hill took a few steps back in 2024 when he only totaled 959 yards on 81 receptions and six touchdowns through 17 games. An early-season thumb injury was the culprit last year, and he has already been questionable in 2025 preseason play because of an oblique injury.

Hill also turns 31 this season, so his speed and endurance also come into question. He was considered a WR1 for several seasons, but last year's letdown has impacted his ADP heading into 2025. He is no longer considered a first-round Fantasy football draft acquisition, making him one of the Fantasy football busts to avoid. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the first five running backs off the board in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks this player falling outside the top 10 entirely and failing to live up to his first-round price tag. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football busts should you be steering clear of? And which first-round RB shockingly falls out of the top 10 of the positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that helped managers avoid a disastrous Raheem Mostert season in 2024.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.70)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.59)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.15)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.23)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.44)

7. Derrick Henry (8.28)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.14)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.63)

10. Josh Jacobs (12.05)