Ashton Jeanty became the eighth running back since 2010 picked in the top 10 of the NFL Draft when the Raiders selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was the highest running back selected in an NFL Draft since Saquon Barkley in 2018. Barkley finished as the RB1 in Fantasy football his rookie season, as highly drafted running backs have a strong history of early success for Fantasy football lineups, so how high should Jeanty be in 2025 Fantasy football rankings? The Heisman Trophy runner-up rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging 185.8 rushing yards per game last season.

Jeanty will be a first-round pick in many 2025 Fantasy football drafts, which puts him in danger of becoming a 2025 Fantasy football bust with anything short of an elite rookie season. So how confident should Fantasy football players feel about featuring him in their 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, and what other potential 2025 Fantasy football busts should you be aware? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Bills running back James Cook. A second-round pick out of Georgia in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cook showed flashes of excellence as a rookie in averaging 5.7 yards per carry and then broke out with 1,567 scrimmage yards in 2023. Unfortunately, he only scored nine touchdowns on 391 touches over those first two seasons. Last season, he had his most productive Fantasy year to date because he managed to score 18 total touchdowns.

However, he actually had a smaller snap share (48%) than he did in 2023 (55%) and his total touches dropped from 281 to 239 (although he did miss a game). With quarterback Josh Allen still well-established as the team's primary ball carrier in short-yardage situations, serious touchdown regression for Cook is a viable concern and a big reason why the model ranks him behind James Conner and Aaron Jones, who are available at least two rounds later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson. Many Fantasy football players are drafting Johnson as if he's the Pittsburgh starter or guaranteed to take over at some point in this season, but with Jaylen Warren opening as RB1 and other veterans such as Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon in the Steelers running back room during training camp, it's no certainty that Johnson emerges as the lead back. Still, Johnson is being selected ahead of running backs such as Rhamondre Stevenson, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and even Warren himself, who are all expected to start the season as RB1 for their teams.

The Steelers selected Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft after he led the Big Ten with 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior last year. Despite the addition of Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers' over/under win total is just eight games in a challenging AFC North, so the Steelers may need to throw often, limiting opportunities for Johnson, who only had 29 receptions in three college seasons. Given his current ADP and an uncertain role in a veteran-filled offense, the model views Johnson as a potential 2025 Fantasy football bust. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Saquon Barkley (2.28)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.63)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (3.47)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.90)

5. Derrick Henry (5.57)

6. Christian McCaffrey (9.83)

7. Josh Jacobs (9.96)

8. Justin Jefferson (10.26)

9. Ashton Jeanty (10.86)

10. Josh Allen (11.25)