With NFL training camps wrapping up, now is the perfect time for Fantasy football managers to lock in their 2025 fantasy football draft strategy. As always, rookies bring a blend of upside and uncertainty, and this year's crop of rookies is no different. Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is widely viewed as the top rookie in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings, but there is still uncertainty about how he will perform at the NFL level. Likewise, Colston Loveland of the Chicago Bears and Tyler Warren of the Indianapolis Colts are being touted as potential fantasy game-changers at the tight end position. Should any of them be included on your 2025 fantasy football draft board?

Other notable rookies include Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, Jacksonville Jaguars' playmaker Travis Hunter and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Will one of these first-year players emerge as a Fantasy sleeper, or could they fall flat and become one of the biggest 2025 Fantasy football busts?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf. After four straight seasons as a top-20 fantasy WR, Metcalf dipped to WR34 last year before being traded from Seattle to Pittsburgh this offseason. He'll now be catching passes from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers may no longer be in his prime, the four-time MVP still helped Davante Adams put up WR5 numbers over a 12-game stretch in New York.

With George Pickens now in Dallas, Metcalf becomes the undisputed No. 1 target in Pittsburgh, and will no longer be competing for targets with established players like Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as he did in Seattle. Despite a "down" year in 2024, Metcalf still recorded 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns. He maintained his status as one of the top deep threats in the league, finishing in the top-five in both average depth of target (13.1) and yards before catch per reception (11.0) among players with 60+ receptions. Currently going off the board as WR24, Metcalf has strong sleeper upside, with the model projecting him to finish as WR16.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. After four straight seasons of posting over 1,200 receiving yards, Hill took a few steps back in 2024 when he only totaled 959 yards on 81 receptions and six touchdowns through 17 games. An early-season thumb injury was the culprit last year, and he has already been questionable in 2025 preseason play because of an oblique injury.

Hill also turns 31 this season, so his speed and endurance also come into question. He was considered a WR1 for several seasons, but last year's letdown has impacted his ADP heading into 2025. He is no longer considered a first-round Fantasy football draft acquisition, making him one of the Fantasy football busts to avoid. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the first five running backs off the board in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks this player falling outside the top 10 entirely and failing to live up to his first-round price tag. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football busts should you be steering clear of? And which first-round RB shockingly falls out of the top 10 of the positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that helped managers avoid a disastrous Raheem Mostert season in 2024.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.70)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.59)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.15)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.23)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.44)

7. Derrick Henry (8.28)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.14)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.63)

10. Josh Jacobs (12.05)