With Fantasy football drafts being scheduled around the world, it's time to finalize your 2025 Fantasy football draft prep, and avoiding players who won't live up to their Fantasy football ADP is a must. Identifying potential 2025 Fantasy football busts should be a top priority this draft season, and age is a pretty common precursor to a falloff in production. Cardinals running back James Conner rushed for 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns last season, but he turned 30 this offseason and his physical running style could eventually take its toll.

So where exactly should you be targeting Conner in your upcoming drafts, and who are the players set for a dropoff? A reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help give you the answers to pressing questions like that as you build your Fantasy football rosters. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. A seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pacheco quickly earned Andy Reid's trust with his hard-charging running style, and wound up leading Kansas City in rushing in 2022 and 2023. However, he's coming off an injury-plagued season in 2024 and there are other issues with his game as well.

His 17.9% route participation ranked 54th among NFL running backs in 2024 and his 8.4% juke rate ranked 55th. That lack of reliability as a receiver and an inability to make tacklers miss led to the Chiefs favoring Kareem Hunt down the stretch last season. Hunt is back to vy for touches and the organization also signed Elijah Mitchell and drafted Brashard Smith this offseason. Those are all big reasons why the model ranks Pacheco as its RB40 despite the fact that he's the 26th running back off the board on average in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. In 16 games last season, the Colts veteran WR caught 69 passes for 808 yards and three touchdowns, well below his preseason expectations. Coming off a 109 reception season in 2023, Pittman struggled with inefficiency, catching only 62% of his targets.

With Daniel Jones at quarterback, plus more target competition including rookie tight end Tyler Warren, another sub-1,000 yard season is probable. Indianapolis also is reliant on its running game led by star RB Jonathan Taylor. SportsLine's model is projecting Pittman to finish outside the top-50 in its 2025 Fantasy wide receiver rankings, making him a player to avoid in upcoming drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.72)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.61)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.16)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.94)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.33)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.48)

7. Derrick Henry (8.49)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.23)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.67)

10. Josh Jacobs (12.11)