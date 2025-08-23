Fantasy football managers tend to devote lots of time and energy to identifying potential sleepers and breakouts, but avoiding potential 2025 Fantasy football busts should also be a priority as you begin your Fantasy football draft prep. C.J. Stroud, Travis Etienne, Tyreek Hill and Dalton Kincaid all failed to live up to their draft hype last season, and avoiding those headaches can help you stay competitive this year. So which players will fail to live up to their 2025 Fantasy football ADP, and who should you be considering in their place?

A live-updated set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you find the answers to those types of pressing questions ahead of your upcoming 2025 Fantasy football drafts. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Bills running back James Cook. A second-round pick out of Georgia in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cook showed flashes of excellence as a rookie in averaging 5.7 yards per carry and then broke out with 1,567 scrimmage yards in 2023. Unfortunately, he only scored nine touchdowns on 391 touches over those first two seasons. Last season, he had his most productive Fantasy year to date because he managed to score 18 total touchdowns.

However, he actually had a smaller snap share (48%) than he did in 2023 (55%) and his total touches dropped from 281 to 239 (although he did miss a game). With quarterback Josh Allen still well-established as the team's primary ball carrier in short-yardage situations, serious touchdown regression for Cook is a viable concern and a big reason why the model ranks him behind James Conner and Aaron Jones, who are available at least two rounds later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Packers receiver Jayden Reed. In his two NFL seasons, Reed has been Green Bay's nominal No. 1 wideout, gaining at least 900 yards with seven-plus touchdowns each year. However, Green Bay didn't draft a wide receiver in the first round for the first time in 23 years to have Matthew Golden serve as a decoy. The former Texas Longhorn is expected to be Jordan Love's top target, while Reed will have to battle Romeo Doubs, Tucker Kraft and, eventually, a returning Christian Watson for attention.

Reed also took a step back in terms of being a redzone factor last season, which is notable as much of his value comes from his scoring prowess. He had half as many targets inside the 10-yard line in 2024 than in 2023 as tight end Kraft and his seven touchdowns a year ago offset Reed. After ranking 18th and 21st in Fantasy points amongst receivers in his first two seasons, the model doesn't even have Reed among the top 30 Fantasy wideouts in 2025. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the first five running backs off the board in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks this player falling outside the top 10 entirely and failing to live up to his first-round price tag. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football busts should you be steering clear of? And which first-round RB shockingly falls out of the top 10 of the positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that helped managers avoid a disastrous Raheem Mostert season in 2024.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Saquon Barkley (2.24)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.99)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Josh Jacobs (9.85)

7. Justin Jefferson (10.10)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.71)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.14)

10. Lamar Jackson (11.35)