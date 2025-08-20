Fantasy football owners across the country have been paying close attention to offseason NFL news ahead of their 2025 Fantasy football drafts, as that information can help inform a Fantasy football strategy. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing under their third offensive coordinator in three seasons, with 35-year-old Josh Grizzard tasked with trying to keep the potent offense humming. The Buccaneers ranked third in total offense and fourth in scoring last year, and they have added wide receiver Emeka Egbuka as a potential Fantasy football breakout. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans are popular 2025 Fantasy football picks and could be used to build Fantasy football stacks.

However, it is challenging to overcome coaching changes, especially when it is the third time in three years. Could that turn players like Mayfield and Evans into 2025 Fantasy football busts? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams. The 24-year-old is coming off a breakout season, racking up 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. He averaged just 6.1 targets per game though, and Detroit lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Williams also benefited from Jared Goff's career-high 6.9% touchdown rate, so there are several variables that could be working against the fourth-year wideout. He is being drafted before wide receivers like Jaylen Waddle, Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel in most Fantasy drafts, but the model has Williams ranked behind all of them. In fact, there are 10 players available later in average Fantasy drafts who are ranked ahead of Williams, who has an ADP of 67, making him a Fantasy football bust to avoid.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. Following an outstanding 2023 campaign, Ferguson was held to just 494 yards without a touchdown last season. He dealt with a knee injury throughout the campaign, and he also struggled without quarterback Dak Prescott on the field for the second half of the season.

Ferguson did not draw a single red zone target from Weeks 8-16, and he has to compete with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens for targets this year. Pickens was added to the roster after racking up 900 receiving yards for Pittsburgh last season, so his addition will severely hurt Ferguson. The model has four tight ends ranked ahead of Ferguson who are available later in most Fantasy drafts, making him a Fantasy football bust to avoid. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.77)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.09)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.18)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.54)

7. Derrick Henry (9.12)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.10)

9. De'Von Achane (10.74)

10. Ashton Jeanty (12.49)