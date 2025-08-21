The 2025 NFL season begins on September 4 as the Eagles take on the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game. In the two weeks until then, Fantasy football draft season will be in full swing, and savvy managers are already gearing up their 2025 fantasy draft strategy. Only 21 wide receivers surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in 2024, but with PPR scoring now the standard in most Fantasy leagues, elite receivers are more valuable than ever.

Four wide receivers, including potential two-way star Travis Hunter, were taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But how soon can they make an impact, and where should you target them in your Fantasy drafts? Up-to-date 2025 Fantasy football rankings are key to answering those questions, helping you identify not only where rookies might fit, but also uncover potential sleepers, breakout candidates, and Fantasy football busts for the season ahead. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The former Oregon standout made an explosive NFL debut, throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns as a rookie. He followed that up with an even stronger sophomore campaign, surpassing 5,000 passing yards and notching 38 touchdowns. However, his production has declined significantly since then, and he will be playing in a run-first offensive scheme under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

In 2024, Herbert completed 65.9% of his passes for just 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns, finishing as the QB13 in his first year under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. He hasn't cracked the top 10 among fantasy quarterbacks in any of the past three seasons, and the model projects that trend will continue. In fact, SportsLine expects Herbert to finish outside the top 15 in its 2025 fantasy quarterback rankings, making him a player to avoid in upcoming drafts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. Following an outstanding 2023 campaign, Ferguson was held to just 494 yards without a touchdown last season. He dealt with a knee injury throughout the campaign, and he also struggled without quarterback Dak Prescott on the field for the second half of the season.

Ferguson did not draw a single red zone target from Weeks 8-16, and he has to compete with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens for targets this year. Pickens was added to the roster after racking up 900 receiving yards for Pittsburgh last season, so his addition will severely hurt Ferguson. The model has four tight ends ranked ahead of Ferguson who are available later in most Fantasy drafts, making him a Fantasy football bust to avoid. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.77)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.09)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.18)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.54)

7. Derrick Henry (9.12)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.10)

9. De'Von Achane (10.74)

10. Ashton Jeanty (12.49)