Availability will be top of mind when deciding which running backs to take in 2025 Fantasy football drafts, but durability shouldn't be overlooked for wide receivers either. Since 2020, no wideout has played in more games than DJ Moore or Terry McLaurin, who've suited up in 83 of a possible 84 games. They are two of the most consistent in the game, with McLaurin coming off a career year with 13 touchdowns. He had never scored more than seven in any previous season, which makes you wonder if he's due to regress and end up a Fantasy football bust 2025, especially given the concerns with his contract going forward.

As for Moore, he had his best year in 2023 only to then take a step back last season. While it would be overly ambitious to expect a career season to then followed up by an even better year, if Moore continues to go in the opposite direction then he should be on your watchlist as a 2025 Fantasy football bust. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Vikings running back Aaron Jones. After a down season in 2023, Jones bounced back with over 1,500 scrimmage yards and seven scores last season. However, he benefited from an efficient passing game behind Sam Darnold which kept teams from loading the box. It would be asking for a lot to expect J.J. McCarthy to replicate Darnold's production in what's essentially his first NFL season, and Jones also has other concerns.

Jones turns 31 this season, making him the NFL's second-oldest starting running back, and RBs are known to fall off a cliff at advanced ages. Raheem Mostert ranked second in positional Fantasy points in 2023 but then plummeted to 60th last year, and Jones was sidelined due to injury at three different points as recently as 2023. The model forecasts him as a Fantasy football 2025 bust and slots him outside the top 15 players at his position.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Packers receiver Jayden Reed. In his two NFL seasons, Reed has been Green Bay's nominal No. 1 wideout, gaining at least 900 yards with seven-plus touchdowns each year. However, Green Bay didn't draft a wide receiver in the first round for the first time in 23 years to have Matthew Golden serve as a decoy. The former Texas Longhorn is expected to be Jordan Love's top target, while Reed will have to battle Romeo Doubs, Tucker Kraft and, eventually, a returning Christian Watson for attention.

Reed also took a step back in terms of being a redzone factor last season, which is notable as much of his value comes from his scoring prowess. He had half as many targets inside the 10-yard line in 2024 than in 2023 as tight end Kraft and his seven touchdowns a year ago offset Reed. After ranking 18th and 21st in Fantasy points amongst receivers in his first two seasons, the model doesn't even have Reed among the top 30 Fantasy wideouts in 2025. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the first five running backs off the board in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks this player falling outside the top 10 entirely and failing to live up to his first-round price tag. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football busts should you be steering clear of? And which first-round RB shockingly falls out of the top 10 of the positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that helped managers avoid a disastrous Raheem Mostert season in 2024.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Saquon Barkley (2.24)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.99)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Josh Jacobs (9.85)

7. Justin Jefferson (10.10)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.71)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.14)

10. Lamar Jackson (11.35)