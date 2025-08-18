Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is coming off his worst season in years, posting career-low numbers in receiving yards, touchdowns and yards per reception. He averaged his fewest Fantasy points per game in 10 years, making him a disappointing addition to Fantasy football lineups. The 36-year-old is one of the most debated 2025 Fantasy football busts, as owners try to decide if last season was a step toward a major drop-off or an aberration. Kelce led all tight ends with 26 red zone targets, but Kansas City's wide receiver room is more crowded this year.

Brock Bowers and George Kittle are also near the top of Fantasy football rankings, giving owners options other than Kelce. Is Kansas City's veteran a player to avoid with 2025 Fantasy football lineups? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams. The 24-year-old is coming off a breakout season, racking up 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. He averaged just 6.1 targets per game though, and Detroit lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Williams also benefited from Jared Goff's career-high 6.9% touchdown rate, so there are several variables that could be working against the fourth-year wideout. He is being drafted before wide receivers like Jaylen Waddle, Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel in most Fantasy drafts, but the model has Williams ranked behind all of them. In fact, there are 10 players available later in average Fantasy drafts who are ranked ahead of Williams, making him a Fantasy football bust to avoid.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. The Oklahoma State product spent the last two seasons behind Najee Harris on the depth chart, averaging 61.7 scrimmage yards per game. Warren has averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his career, but he has never averaged more than 8.8 carries per game in any of his three seasons.

While Harris is no longer on the roster, Warren's workload might not increase significantly. Pittsburgh drafted Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, who had more than 1,500 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Warren is being drafted before running backs like Zach Charbonnet, Najee Harris and Javonte Williams, but they are all available later in most Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.82)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.48)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.11)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.21)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.22)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.33)

7. Derrick Henry (9.35)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.34)

9. De'Von Achane (10.38)

10. Ashton Jeanty (12.91)