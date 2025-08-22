D'Andre Swift had a career high of 1,345 scrimmage yards last year but a closer look at his season leaves one less than impressed. His 3.8 yards per carry was a career worst that ranked 39th amongst 44 players, and he finished last in yards per rush after contact. If one needs more evidence that Swift could be a 2025 Fantasy football bust, then you should know that reuniting with former Lions OC Ben Johnson may not do Swift any favors. The back had one of his least productive seasons under Johnson (2022), and the new Bears coach is known for his love of rotating running backs.

All of this points to Swift being a bit of a disappointment for those who take him in the early-to-mid rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts. He's been consistent in his career, finishing in between the RB19 and RB23 in each of his five seasons, but that range could be a generous Fantasy football projection for him this season. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The former Oregon standout made an explosive NFL debut, throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns as a rookie. He followed that up with an even stronger sophomore campaign, surpassing 5,000 passing yards and notching 38 touchdowns. However, his production has declined significantly since then, and he will be playing in a run-first offensive scheme under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

In 2024, Herbert completed 65.9% of his passes for just 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns, finishing as the QB13 in his first year under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. He hasn't cracked the top 10 among fantasy quarterbacks in any of the past three seasons, and the model projects that trend will continue. In fact, SportsLine expects Herbert to finish outside the top 15 in its 2025 fantasy quarterback rankings, making him a player to avoid in upcoming drafts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Packers receiver Jayden Reed. In his two NFL seasons, Reed has been Green Bay's nominal No. 1 wideout, gaining at least 900 yards with seven-plus touchdowns each year. However, Green Bay didn't draft a wide receiver in the first round for the first time in 23 years to have Matthew Golden serve as a decoy. The former Texas Longhorn is expected to be Jordan Love's top target, while Reed will have to battle Romeo Doubs, Tucker Kraft and, eventually, a returning Christian Watson for attention.

Reed also took a step back in terms of being a redzone factor last season, which is notable as much of his value comes from his scoring prowess. He had half as many targets inside the 10-yard line in 2024 than in 2023 as tight end Kraft and his seven touchdowns a year ago offset Reed. After ranking 18th and 21st in Fantasy points amongst receivers in his first two seasons, the model doesn't even have Reed among the top 30 Fantasy wideouts in 2025. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.77)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.09)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.18)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.54)

7. Derrick Henry (9.12)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.10)

9. De'Von Achane (10.74)

10. Ashton Jeanty (12.49)