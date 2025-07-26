The Detroit Lions had one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL last season and Dan Campbell's playmakers are well known to Fantasy football managers. Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown were all fixtures in Fantasy football lineups last season. However, now you're going to have to pay a premium for them ahead of your upcoming 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who has an ADP of 146. Herbert burst onto the scene as a rookie, throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns. He threw for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdown passes in his second season, but has seen his passing numbers dip dramatically in recent years.

Last season, Herbert completed 65.9% of his passes for only 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was the QB13 overall in his first season under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Herbert hasn't finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in each of the last three seasons, and SportsLine's model expects that trend to continue in 2025. SportsLine's model is calling for Herbert to finish outside the top 15 in its 2025 quarterback rankings, making him one of the Fantasy football busts to avoid.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. After posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his NFL career, Olave's production fell sharply in 2024 due to injuries. He was limited to just 400 receiving yards over eight games after suffering two concussions. This comes on the heels of Olave sustaining concussions in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Compounding matters is the uncertainty at quarterback in New Orleans. With Derek Carr no longer on the roster, the team lacks a proven starter, and whoever wins the job is likely to be a downgrade from Carr's steady presence. New head coach Kellen Moore may lean more on the run game in his first season on the job, as his offense in 2024 with the Philadelphia Eagles led the league in rushing attempts and ranked last in pass attempts. Because of this, the model projects a significant decline for Olave, who finished as a top-25 Fantasy receiver in each of his first two seasons. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.78)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.00)

3. Saquon Barkley (4.11)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.33)

5. CeeDee Lamb (5.22)

6. Justin Jefferson (6.11)

7. Malik Nabers (8.33)

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown (9.67)

9. Ashton Jeanty (9.78)

10. Puka Nacua (10.11)