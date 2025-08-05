Over the last 10 NFL seasons, 10 different receivers have finished at the top of positional Fantasy football rankings by racking up the most Fantasy points. They range from Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson to Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, amongst others. If this trend continues, then one of the aforementioned shouldn't be the first wideout you grab with 2025 Fantasy football picks. It's not that any of them will end up a 2025 Fantasy football bust, but one shouldn't be surprised if a new name tops the wide receiver mountain.

Perhaps a fully healthy Nico Collins or Puka Nacua could take another step forward. Amon-Ra St. Brown has finished as the WR3 in each of the past two seasons, but could he make the jump to the WR1? Sophomores like Brian Thomas and Malik Nabers also can't be overlooked when doing Fantasy football draft prep. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy Football sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Jets receiver Garrett Wilson. Playing with a four-time MVP, Wilson set career highs across the board last season with 101 grabs for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. However, the Jets downgraded at the quarterback position in going from Aaron Rodgers to Justin Fields, with the latter known more for his legs than his precision passing. In Fields' four NFL seasons, his teams have ranked 27th in passing twice, 30th and 32nd.

Then there's the fact that the Jets overhauled their coaching staff, with Tanner Engstrand now the offensive coordinator. His only play-calling experience came in the XFL and at the FCS level, having never done so in the NFL or at the FBS level. With that, plus Fields' rushing ability, and New York having good depth at running back, the Jets have the looks of a conservative, run-first offense, which won't help Wilson pile up stats. He's being selected as the 20th receiver, per 2025 Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine model barely has Wilson ranking amongst the top 30 Fantasy wideouts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden. This is another example of hype inflating draft position, as the Green Bay Packers finally took a wide receiver in the first round of an NFL Draft for the first time since 2002. Golden was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the third receiver selected, however, he's being put into a crowded receiver room that includes Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, who will be out for the start of the season (ACL) but should be back at some point this year.

Golden never broke 1,000 yards in his three college seasons, but he did lead the SEC with nine touchdown receptions last year at Texas. Golden is a speedy, big-play threat, so there could be some games where he puts together top-20 Fantasy football performances. However, the model isn't expecting that to happen consistently in Year 1. He could be a boom-or-bust candidate on a weekly basis, one of those guys who seems to perform better on your bench than in your lineup, and based on where he's going in 2025 Fantasy football drafts, the model views safer, veteran options to add to your squad. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.32)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.09)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.09)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.59)

5. Justin Jefferson (5.55)

6. CeeDee Lamb (6.00)

7. Christian McCaffrey (9.01)

8. Derrick Henry (10.27)

9. Malik Nabers (11.05)

10. De'Von Achane (11.18)