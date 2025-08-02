When discussing Fantasy football busts from last season, look no further than the Jaguars. Jacksonville, a team expected to compete for an AFC South title, went 4-13 in a season that began with a quarterback (Trevor Lawrence), running back (Travis Etienne Jr.) and tight end (Evan Engram) many Fantasy football players would have felt comfortable having in their starting lineups. However, they all finished outside the top 20 at their positions as Fantasy football busts. Lawrence and Etienne remain with the Jaguars this season and Brian Thomas Jr. has climbed his way up the 2025 Fantasy football rankings after being the only real bright spot in Jacksonville last season, so how should you factor Jaguars options, into forming a 2025 Fantasy football strategy?

The Jaguars also selected Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick, and the usage of the two-way threat, who has an ADP of 90, is one of the biggest questions around the 2025 Fantasy football drafts. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy Football sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has an ADP of No. 18. The 26-year-old is coming off another Fantasy RB1 season, finishing as the RB7 overall with 1,567 total yards and 12 touchdowns. There are major concerns for Fantasy owners to be aware of though, such as an extensive injury history that includes 16 missed games over the last three seasons.

Taylor also does not provide much value as a receiver out of the backfield, tallying fewer than 20 receptions in each of the last two campaigns. He ranked 37th among 45 qualifying running backs in target share last year, so his ceiling is lower than other players with a similar ADP. In fact, the model has him ranked outside the top 15 at his position, so he is a Fantasy football bust to avoid this year.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft started the final 12 games of the season for New England and had at least one touchdown in all 11 games he started and finished. Maye has the luxury of being the unquestioned starting quarterback this year, and is now going near the top 15 QBs in Fantasy football drafts.

Maye, however, threw for more than 280 yards just once in his rookie season as the Patriots ranked 30th of 32 teams in scoring at 17 points per game last year. They were last in passing yards per game (176.2) and averaged 1.1 passing touchdowns per game -- only the Giants were lower at 0.9 passing touchdowns per game. The Patriots did add to their offense, most notably Stefon Diggs, who has garnered plenty of off-the-field attention, but based on where Maye is going in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts, the model forecasts better options for your QB2 and projects that he should not be drafted. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.81)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.25)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.69)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.81)

5. CeeDee Lamb (5.88)

6. Justin Jefferson (6.25)

7. Christian McCaffrey (9.31)

8. Ashton Jeanty (10.62)

9. De'Von Achane (10.75)

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown (10.75)