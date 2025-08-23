Fantasy football owners know drafting a player who doesn't live up to expectations in the early rounds of Fantasy football drafts can be detrimental to their championship dreams. For instance, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. scored 11 rushing touchdowns in 2023, and Fantasy football owners drafted the RB in hopes that he'd produce similar results. Unfortunately for owners who took a chance on Etienne, he failed to live up to the hype in 2024. In fact, Etienne was one of the biggest Fantasy football busts last season, finishing with just 558 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

In order to avoid drafting 2025 Fantasy football busts that can derail your entire season, you'll need a set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings you can trust. SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings 2025 are a great way to get you ready to dominate your draft and avoid any potential Fantasy football busts that could cost you a championship. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Bills running back James Cook. A second-round pick out of Georgia in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cook showed flashes of excellence as a rookie in averaging 5.7 yards per carry and then broke out with 1,567 scrimmage yards in 2023. Unfortunately, he only scored nine touchdowns on 391 touches over those first two seasons. Last season, he had his most productive Fantasy year to date because he managed to score 18 total touchdowns.

However, he actually had a smaller snap share (48%) than he did in 2023 (55%) and his total touches dropped from 281 to 239 (although he did miss a game). With quarterback Josh Allen still well-established as the team's primary ball carrier in short-yardage situations, serious touchdown regression for Cook is a viable concern and a big reason why the model ranks him behind James Conner and Aaron Jones, who are available at least two rounds later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Pittman is coming off a disappointing campaign in 2024 in which he averaged just 10.4 PPR points per game, his lowest total since his rookie year in 2020.

The biggest issue for Pittman is the quarterback play for the Colts, as Daniel Jones has been inconsistent throughout his career. Pittman will also have to compete with Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and Tyler Warren for targets in Indianapolis' offense. SportsLine's model is projecting Pittman to finish outside the top 50 in its 2025 Fantasy wide receiver rankings, making him a player to avoid in upcoming drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the first five running backs off the board in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks this player falling outside the top 10 entirely and failing to live up to his first-round price tag. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football busts should you be steering clear of? And which first-round RB shockingly falls out of the top 10 of the positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that helped managers avoid a disastrous Raheem Mostert season in 2024.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Saquon Barkley (2.24)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.99)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Josh Jacobs (9.85)

7. Justin Jefferson (10.10)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.71)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.14)

10. Lamar Jackson (11.35)