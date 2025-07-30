Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was a Fantasy football breakout during his rookie season in 2023, but he missed nearly half of last season due to a knee injury. He was able to regain his form when he returned though, finishing the year with 79 receptions for 990 yards and three touchdowns. Nacua carries some risk heading into 2025 Fantasy football drafts due to last year's injury along with the addition of Davante Adams to the roster. Adams is coming off an elite seven-game stretch to close the 2024 campaign, going over 100 receiving yards twice during that span.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The 26-year-old is coming off another Fantasy RB1 season, finishing as the RB7 overall with 1,567 total yards and 12 touchdowns. There are major concerns for Fantasy owners to be aware of though, such as an extensive injury history that includes 16 missed games over the last three seasons.

Taylor also does not provide much value as a receiver out of the backfield, tallying fewer than 20 receptions in each of the last two campaigns. He ranked 37th among 45 qualifying running backs in target share last year, so his ceiling is lower than other players with a similar ADP. In fact, the model has him ranked outside the top 15 at his position, so he is a Fantasy football bust to avoid this year.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy came on strong near the end of his rookie season, recording 50 receptions over his last eight games, with at least five catches in each of those outings. However, those numbers were inflated due to teammate Rashee Rice getting injured early in the year, and Rice is back this season.

Worthy was only the WR51 in Fantasy points per game during the first 12 weeks of the season, generating just a 13.9% target share. His overall metrics were not particularly impressive, ranking 86th in route win rate among 112 qualifying receivers, per Fantasy Points Data. SportsLine's model has Worthy ranked behind wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DJ Moore and DK Metcalf, who are all available later in most Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Bijan Robinson (2.00)

2. Ja'Marr Chase (2.25)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.75)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.83)

5. CeeDee Lamb (6.00)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.00)

7. Ashton Jeanty (9.17)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.75)

9. Malik Nabers (10.00

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown (10.83)