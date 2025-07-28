There is inherent risk with every Fantasy football pick, so balancing risk vs. reward is a crucial element when it comes to building a 2025 Fantasy football strategy. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill could be one of the riskier players at his position in 2025 Fantasy football drafts, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has an extensive injury history and Miami is coming off a strange offseason. Hill's numbers were basically cut in half last year compared to 2023, as the offense struggled when Tagovailoa missed games. He is still one of the fastest and most electric players in the league though, so it could be difficult for some owners to consider Hill as a potential Fantasy football bust.

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane also had poor numbers in games without Tagovailoa on the field, but he was the RB1 in 11 games with his starting quarterback under center. Should Tagovailoa's injury history dissuade you from building 2025 Fantasy football stacks around Miami's stars? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy Football sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who has an ADP of 146. Herbert burst onto the scene as a rookie, throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns. He threw for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdown passes in his second season, but has seen his passing numbers dip dramatically in recent years.

Last season, Herbert completed 65.9% of his passes for only 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was the QB13 overall in his first season under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Herbert hasn't finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in each of the last three seasons, and SportsLine's model expects that trend to continue in 2025. SportsLine's model is calling for Herbert to finish outside the top 15 in its 2025 quarterback rankings, making him one of the Fantasy football busts to avoid.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy came on strong near the end of his rookie season, recording 50 receptions over his last eight games, with at least five catches in each of those outings. However, those numbers were inflated due to teammate Rashee Rice getting injured early in the year, and Rice is back this season.

Worthy was only the WR51 in Fantasy points per game during the first 12 weeks of the season, generating just a 13.9% target share. His overall metrics were not particularly impressive, ranking 86th in route win rate among 112 qualifying receivers, per Fantasy Points Data. SportsLine's model has Worthy ranked behind wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DJ Moore and DK Metcalf, who are all available later in most Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.78)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.00)

3. Saquon Barkley (4.11)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.33)

5. CeeDee Lamb (5.22)

6. Justin Jefferson (6.11)

7. Malik Nabers (8.33)

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown (9.67)

9. Ashton Jeanty (9.78)

10. Puka Nacua (10.11)