Running back Joe Mixon finished with 11 touchdowns last season, which was tied for the 11th-most in the NFL. He also finished last season with 1,016 rushing yards, the third time he's eclipsed 1,000 yards in the past four years. However, the Texans signed veteran RB Nick Chubb this offseason, who has racked up 51 rushing touchdowns during his career. To make matters worse, Mixon suffered an ankle injury in late July and is expected to face an extended absence and will be re-evaluated closer to the beginning of the season. Will Mixon be among the 2025 Fantasy football busts, or will he return from injury and benefit from Houston's addition of Chubb?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Jets receiver Garrett Wilson. Playing with a four-time MVP, Wilson set career highs across the board last season with 101 grabs for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. However, the Jets downgraded at the quarterback position in going from Aaron Rodgers to Justin Fields, with the latter known more for his legs than his precision passing. In Fields' four NFL seasons, his teams have ranked 27th in passing twice, 30th and 32nd.

Then there's the fact that the Jets overhauled their coaching staff, with Tanner Engstrand now the offensive coordinator. His only play-calling experience came in the XFL and at the FCS level, having never done so in the NFL or at the FBS level. With that, plus Fields' rushing ability, and New York having good depth at running back, the Jets have the look of a conservative, run-first offense, which won't help Wilson pile up stats. He's being selected as the 20th receiver and picks No. 41 overall, per 2025 Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine model barely has Wilson ranking amongst the top 30 Fantasy wideouts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Titans running back Tony Pollard. In 2024, Pollard set career highs in carries (260) and rushing yards (1,079) while scoring five touchdowns with 41 catches for 238 yards on 57 targets.

However, Titans head coach Brian Callahan said earlier this offseason that the team intends to deploy a backfield distribution that allows Pollard and Tyjae Spears to "play a little more evenly" in 2025. Spears missed five games due to hamstring and concussion injuries last season, but also had five games with double digits in touches, and he scored at least 11.9 PPR points in four of those outings. Pollard, who's being drafted in the sixth round on average, is expected to finish below D'Andre Swift and Brian Robinson Jr., both of whom are being drafted in later rounds. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.62)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.43)

3. Saquon Barkley (2.84)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.57)

5. Justin Jefferson (6.30)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

7. Derrick Henry (9.54)

7. Christian McCaffrey (9.86)

9. Malik Nabers (12.49)

10. Ashton Jeanty (11.78)