Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is coming off his first fully healthy season since 2021, finishing as the TE6 in Fantasy points. It marked a significant improvement from his 2023 campaign, when he was the TE15 after missing seven contests. Andrews remains a popular Fantasy football pick, but another injury would almost certainly land him among the 2025 Fantasy football busts. He remains reliant on scoring touchdowns, as he had 11 last season, but that can be a difficult metric to rely on from a Fantasy perspective.

Additionally, Baltimore had the second-lowest passing percentage in the NFL last season, and veteran Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins is now in the mix as well. Evaluating injuries and depth charts are both important parts of building Fantasy football lineups. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The veteran wideout tore his ACL last October, so he probably will not be at full strength when the regular season begins. Diggs had gone over 1,000 receiving yards in six straight seasons prior to getting hurt last year, and he will be the immediate No. 1 target in New England.

However, he is playing in an offense that has significantly less firepower, as Drake Maye is a major downgrade from Josh Allen, who was Diggs' quarterback for most of his career. There is a chance that Diggs misses some time early in the season, which is another reason to avoid him in Fantasy drafts. SportsLine's model recommends targeting wide receivers like Quentin Johnston and Darnell Mooney instead, as they are both available later than Diggs in most drafts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. The Oklahoma State product spent the last two seasons behind Najee Harris on the depth chart, averaging 61.7 scrimmage yards per game. Warren has averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his career, but he has never averaged more than 8.8 carries per game in any of his three seasons.

While Harris is no longer on the roster, Warren's workload might not increase significantly. Pittsburgh drafted Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, who had more than 1,500 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Warren is being drafted before running backs like Zach Charbonnet, Najee Harris and Javonte Williams, but they are all available later in most Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.85)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.73)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.00)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.52)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.22)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.93)

7. Derrick Henry (10.13)

8. De'Von Achane (10.73)

9. Christian McCaffrey (11.34)

10. Malik Nabers (12.93)