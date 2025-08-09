With four coaches in the AFC West who have served as head coaches in a previous Super Bowl, including three Super Bowl winners, it's no surprise that the division is considered one of the best in the NFL. The AFC West features the reigning conference champions in the Chiefs, along with double-digit win teams in the Chargers and Broncos. These teams have also produced top Fantasy football options, especially younger emerging talents such as Bo Nix, Lad McConkey, Rashee Rice and Brock Bowers. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce weren't elite options for Fantasy football lineups last year, but any 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy that doesn't at least consider that stack is doing a disservice.

The Chargers, Broncos and Chiefs each had top-six scoring defenses last year, so the fact that they need to play one another twice could pose challenging scoring situations. How should that affect where to place them in 2025 Fantasy football rankings? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Jets receiver Garrett Wilson. Playing with a four-time MVP, Wilson set career highs across the board last season with 101 grabs for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. However, the Jets downgraded at the quarterback position in going from Aaron Rodgers to Justin Fields, with the latter known more for his legs than his precision passing. In Fields' four NFL seasons, his teams have ranked 27th in passing twice, 30th and 32nd.

Then there's the fact that the Jets overhauled their coaching staff, with Tanner Engstrand now the offensive coordinator. His only play-calling experience came in the XFL and at the FCS level, having never done so in the NFL or at the FBS level. With that, plus Fields' rushing ability, and New York having good depth at running back, the Jets have the look of a conservative, run-first offense, which won't help Wilson pile up stats. He's being selected as the 20th receiver and picks No. 41 overall, per 2025 Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine model barely has Wilson ranking amongst the top 30 Fantasy wideouts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Broncos tight end Evan Engram. The veteran tight end signed a two-year, $23 million deal with Denver this offseason after spending the last three seasons with the Jaguars. Engram was TE33 in Fantasy football last year after playing just nine games, dealing with multiple injuries. He had a significant decline on a points-per-game basis as well, going from TE2 overall in 2023 to TE13 even on a points-per-game basis last season.

Engram, who turns 31 in September, joins a Denver team without a clear No. 2 pass-catching option behind Courtland Sutton. Engram's current ADP of TE6 gives the impression he's the no-doubt No. 2 option in the passing attack. But with young, emerging receivers like Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele, the Broncos may spread the ball around the offense. Bo Nix threw for 3,775 yards his rookie season, but only 483 of those yards went to four different tight ends, and the model has Engram ranked outside the top 10 at his position. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the first five running backs off the board in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks this player falling outside the top 10 entirely and failing to live up to his first-round price tag. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football busts should you be steering clear of? And which first-round RB shockingly falls out of the top 10 of the positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that helped managers avoid a disastrous Raheem Mostert season in 2024.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.62)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.43)

3. Saquon Barkley (2.84)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.57)

5. Justin Jefferson (6.30)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

7. Derrick Henry (9.54)

7. Christian McCaffrey (9.86)

9. Malik Nabers (12.49)

10. Ashton Jeanty (11.78)