Drafting players who end up injured, regress in performance, lose the battle against Father Time, or fall out of favor with their coaching staff is a sure way to find yourself on the outside looking in at your fantasy league's playoffs. That's why many managers are already searching for potential 2025 Fantasy football busts. Take Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, for example. After earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, he was the fifth quarterback off the board on average in 2024 drafts. But behind a shaky offensive line and a regressing Houston offense, Stroud struggled, finishing as QB18.

On the flip side, if you passed on Stroud and snagged Baker Mayfield, who was drafted more than 100 picks later and finished as QB4, then you likely had a major advantage last season. To avoid costly missteps like these, having an up-to-date and reliable set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings is essential heading into this year's draft. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Henry has been a workhorse for much of his career. In nine seasons, Henry has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing six times. In 2024, he carried 325 times for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season with the Baltimore Ravens. But can he continue being a beast?

Henry is seventh in the 2025 running back rankings but not many have surpassed 1,000 yards rushing after their 31st birthday. Only three players have done so since 2015, with Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins the last to do so. In 2023, Mostert rushed for 1,012 yards. Henry has played in 136 career games, rushing for 11,423 yards and 106 touchdowns. He also has 174 receptions for 1,651 yards and five touchdowns.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins. After three injury-riddled seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Dobbins bounced back in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers, playing 13 games and posting a career-high 1,058 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns. He finished as the runner-up for Comeback Player of the Year and ranked 21st among Fantasy running backs. Despite that success, he signed with Denver in the offseason, where he'll now face stiff competition and lingering durability concerns.

Even during his bounce-back year, Dobbins still missed four games. Over the past four seasons, he's played in just 22 of a possible 68 games. The Broncos also added rookie RJ Harvey with a second-round pick, and head coach Sean Payton has already said Harvey will get a shot to be a three-down back. Denver also returns Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime, who combined for over 900 scrimmage yards last season. All signs point to a crowded, committee-style backfield. The model doesn't rank Dobbins as a top-25 -- or even top-30 -- fantasy running back, making him a strong candidate to be a 2025 Fantasy Football bust. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.70)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.59)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.15)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.23)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.44)

7. Derrick Henry (8.28)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.14)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.63)

10. Josh Jacobs (12.05)