Travis Kelce's stranglehold on the top of the tight end Fantasy football rankings ended last year. Kelce finished as TE10, which is respectable, but he had been among the top three Fantasy tight ends in each of the previous eight seasons. Was 2024 an outlier, or will this downward trend continue, making the future Hall of Famer a 2025 Fantasy football bust? He did noticeably improve as last year went on, as he ranked 21st in positional points from Weeks 1-7 before ranking eighth from Weeks 8-18.

Turning 36 in October, Kelce is not only the oldest tight end on an NFL roster, but he's the oldest tight end, receiver or running back in the league. Father Time remains undefeated, so those expecting Kelce to turn back the hands of time may end up with a Fantasy football bust. There are other grizzled vets who could be facing the same fate come this season. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy Football sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who has an ADP of 163. In 2024, he posted the most efficient season of his five-year career, with a career-high in passer rating and a career-low in interceptions. However, Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman's offenses are simply not catered towards huge passing numbers as Herbert's 227.6 passing yards per game were the fewest of his career. He also averaged the fewest passing touchdowns per game of his career, and one shouldn't expect those figures to take a big jump in 2025.

Many thought the Chargers would select a wideout in the first round to give Herbert a legitimate No. 1, but they instead drafted RB Omarion Hampton. Los Angeles also signed veteran Najee Harris as the run has, is and will always be the focal point under a Harbaugh-coached team. The Chargers ranked just 28th in pass attempts last season, and the lack of volume limits Herbert's upside. Thus, the model sees him as a Fantasy football 2025 bust and ranks him outside the top 15 Fantasy quarterbacks.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Jets running back Breece Hall. Entering his fourth season, Hall has been very productive for New York, but he's yet to have a 1,000-yard rushing season or reach 10 total touchdowns in a year. In 2024, the Jets added Braelon Allen to the backfield, and the then-20-year-old took some touches away from Hall, and one should expect that to also be the case going forward.

The Jets' new offensive coordinator, Tanner Engstrand, was with Detroit last year, where the timeshare of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs worked wonders, so he could bring that philosophy with him to New York. Additionally, Justin Fields now being New York's quarterback means the QB position will siphon carries from all Jets running backs, which further reduces Hall's opportunities. While still in the RB1 range, the model has Hall outside the top 10 running backs in its Fantasy football rankings, potentially making him a Fantasy football bust if you're expecting more from him. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the first five running backs off the board in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks this player falling outside the top 10 entirely and failing to live up to his first-round price tag. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football busts should you be steering clear of? And which first-round RB shockingly falls out of the top 10 of the positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that helped managers avoid a disastrous Raheem Mostert season in 2024.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.88)

2. Bijan Robinson (3.00)

3. Jahmyr Gibbs (5.62)

4. Justin Jefferson (6.12)

5. CeeDee Lamb (6.12)

6. Saquon Barkley (6.75)

7. Malik Nabers (8.00)

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown (10.00)

9. Puka Nacua (10.88)

10. Ashton Jeanty (11.38)