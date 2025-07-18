Nothing can turn a highly drafted Fantasy selection into a 2025 Fantasy football bust quite like an injury. However, you can't always predict when injuries occur, but you can look at recent history to see which players are more prone to missed time than others. Jonathan Taylor has missed at least three games in each of the past three seasons, while Alvin Kamara's missed at least two games each of the last four years. So, if you go into your 2025 Fantasy football drafts with the expectation that they'll be out for a couple of weeks, then that could help you avoid reaching too early for players of this ilk.

Neither Taylor nor Kamara has a Fantasy football ADP 2025 that ranks among the top 10 running backs, so Fantasy owners appear to be catching on. Looking at a player's injury history is just one factor that should be done when crafting a Fantasy football strategy that will, hopefully, be a winning strategy. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy Football sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. In 2024, he posted the most efficient season of his five-year career, with a career-high in passer rating and a career-low in interceptions. However, Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman offenses are simply not catered towards huge passing numbers as Herbert's 227.6 passing yards per game were the fewest of his career. He also averaged the fewest passing touchdowns per game of his career, and one shouldn't expect those figures to take a big jump in 2025.

Many thought the Chargers would select a wideout in the first round to give Herbert a legitimate No. 1, but they instead drafted RB Omarion Hampton. Los Angeles also signed veteran Najee Harris as the run has, is and will always be the focal point under a Harbaugh-coached team. The Chargers ranked just 28th in pass attempts last season, and the lack of volume limits Herbert's upside. Thus, the model sees him as a Fantasy football 2025 bust and ranks him outside the top 15 Fantasy quarterbacks.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr, who has an over/under of 975.5 receiving yards this year. In the grand scheme of things, 62 catches for 886 yards and eight touchdowns is a solid rookie season. However, expectations were a bit higher than that for the namesake of a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer who was drafted No. 4 overall and landed with an organization where he was the clear-cut No. 1 WR.

Now expectations are that he'll take a step forward -- which is certainly possible -- but there are some concerning peripherals here. He finished 70th among NFL receivers in yards after catch (148) and 107th in average target separation (1.03 yards). Harrison is one of the first 20 wide receivers being drafted so far this season, but the model ranks him comfortably outside the top 20 behind fellow fifth and sixth-round receivers like D.J. Moore, DK Metcalf and Xavier Worthy. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the first five running backs off the board in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks this player falling outside the top 10 entirely and failing to live up to his first-round price tag. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football busts should you be steering clear of? And which first-round RB shockingly falls out of the top 10 of the positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that helped managers avoid a disastrous Raheem Mostert season in 2024.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.88)

2. Bijan Robinson (3.00)

3. Jahmyr Gibbs (5.62)

4. Justin Jefferson (6.12)

5. CeeDee Lamb (6.12)

6. Saquon Barkley (6.75)

7. Malik Nabers (8.00)

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown (10.00)

9. Puka Nacua (10.88)

10. Ashton Jeanty (11.38)