There are few things that can set your back in Fantasy football faster than missing on multiple picks in the top half of the draft. Finding diamonds in the rough is often the focus of Fantasy football managers, but avoiding 2025 Fantasy football busts is just as important this draft season. Fantasy football injuries might seem unforeseeable and sometimes are, but there are often hints in a player's injury history and other indicators that a player's production might fall off before it happens.

For example, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco suffered multiple injuries in 2023, but an inability to evade tacklers also preceded a major drop in 2024. With a reliable set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings, you can avoid making major mistakes on players you're anticipating will start in your Fantasy football lineups. So before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy Football sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Saints running back Cam Akers. The former second-round pick showed some promise early in his career with the Rams, but he fell out of favor with Sean McVay and has bounced around over the last two seasons trying to find a role that puts his career back on track.

Now he's landed with the Saints and managers appear to be operating under the assumption that he can win a backup role to Alvin Kamara and potentially even feature prominently in Kellen Moore's offense. However, he isn't even a lock to make the roster and has the potential to be a big disappointment even as a depth play. Akers is currently the 34th running back coming off the board on average in PPR leagues, but the model ranks him outside its top 75 backs.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. In the grand scheme of things, 62 catches for 886 yards and eight touchdowns is a solid rookie season. However, expectations were a bit higher than that for the namesake of a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer who was drafted No. 4 overall and landed with an organization where he was the clear-cut No. 1 WR.

Now expectations are that he'll take a step forward -- which is certainly possible -- but there are some concerning peripherals here. He finished 70th among NFL receivers in yards after catch (148) and 107th in average target separation (1.03 yards). Harrison is one of the first 20 wide receivers being drafted so far this season, but the model ranks him comfortably outside the top 20 behind fellow fifth and sixth-round receivers like D.J. Moore, DK Metcalf and Xavier Worthy. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the first five running backs off the board in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks this player falling outside the top 10 entirely and failing to live up to his first-round price tag. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football busts should you be steering clear of? And which first-round RB shockingly falls out of the top 10 of the positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that helped managers avoid a disastrous Raheem Mostert season in 2024.