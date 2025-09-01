Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year twice already in his five-year NFL career, but to win the award for a third time it means that something unfortunate has to happen first. It was a knee injury in 2020 that gave Burrow the chance to come back in 2021 and then a wrist injury in 2023 set up his bounceback in 2024. So does that mean that Fantasy football managers have to be concerned about Burrow getting hurt and finishing among 2025 Fantasy football busts?

A reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you weigh injury history against upside and generally avoid players that might be due for regression. So where should you be targeting Burrow this season and how can you avoid major issues when you're putting together your Fantasy football lineups this season? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine, and get your first month at SportsLine for $1 when using promo code CHAMPIONSHIP.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The 29-year-old is coming off his second career 1,000-yard season and his chemistry with rookie quarterback Bo Nix helped secure Sutton a new four-year, $92 million contract extension this offseason.

However, Sutton has finished with 830 receiving yards or fewer in five of his seven seasons in the NFL and any sort of regression in Nix's second season could also jeopardize Sutton's production. The model ranks him behind wide receivers like Jakobi Meyers and Chris Godwin, who are available at least 25 picks later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The model suggests he is primed to take a step back in production. Last year was the first time in his career that he was healthy for an entire season, playing in all 17 games. Despite his availability, his productivity was up and down. In nine of his 17 games, he was held below 50 receiving yards and just two touchdowns.

Injuries have hampered his career. Through his first three seasons, he was limited to 35 games and 93 receptions for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns before breaking out last year. In 2024, Bateman caught 45 passes for 756 yards (16.8 average) and nine touchdowns. Can Bateman repeat last season's success? Fantasy owners should beware, according to SportsLine's model. The model ranks Wilson behind options like Xavier Worthy and DeVonta Smith that are available at least two rounds later on average. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the first five running backs off the board in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks this player falling outside the top 10 entirely and failing to live up to his first-round price tag. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football busts should you be steering clear of? And which first-round RB shockingly falls out of the top 10 of the positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that helped managers avoid a disastrous Raheem Mostert season in 2024.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.68)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.57)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.16)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.58)

7. Derrick Henry (7.73)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.98)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.69)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.85)