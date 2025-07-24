Training camps are underway, and the 2025 NFL season kicks off on Sept. 4. While there is still plenty of time to place futures bets before the season gets underway, the time has come for Fantasy football owners to begin draft preparations. Veterans like Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Lamar Jackson all headline the 2025 Fantasy football rankings, and will likely be among the top players on most Fantasy football draft boards.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert burst onto the scene as a rookie, throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns. He threw for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdown passes in his second season, but has seen his passing numbers dip dramatically in recent years.

Last season, Herbert completed 65.9% of his passes for only 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was the QB13 overall in his first season under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Herbert hasn't finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in each of the last three seasons, and SportsLine's model expects that trend to continue in 2025. SportsLine's model is calling for Herbert to finish outside the top 15 in its 2025 quarterback rankings, making him one of the Fantasy football busts to avoid.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Jets running back Breece Hall, who has an ADP of 30. Entering his fourth season, Hall has been very productive for New York, but he's yet to have a 1,000-yard rushing season or reach 10 total touchdowns in a year. In 2024, the Jets added Braelon Allen to the backfield, and the then-20-year-old took some touches away from Hall, and one should expect that to also be the case going forward.

The Jets' new offensive coordinator, Tanner Engstrand, was with Detroit last year, where the timeshare of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs worked wonders, so he could bring that philosophy with him to New York. Additionally, Justin Fields now being New York's quarterback means the QB position will siphon carries from all Jets running backs, which further reduces Hall's opportunities. While still in the RB1 range, the model has Hall outside the top 10 running backs in its Fantasy football rankings, potentially making him a Fantasy football bust if you're expecting more from him. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.78)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.00)

3. Saquon Barkley (4.11)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.33)

5. CeeDee Lamb (5.22)

6. Justin Jefferson (6.11)

7. Malik Nabers (8.33)

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown (9.67)

9. Ashton Jeanty (9.78)

10. Puka Nacua (10.11)