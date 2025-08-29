Last year broke a streak of four straight seasons with a last-place team rising to win its division the following year. Six of eight division winners were repeat champions, and the other two finished second and made the postseason the previous season. But there were still plenty of surprisingly successful teams, which also plays a significant role in producing the Fantasy football sleepers and breakouts. The Washington Commanders went from last to second in the NFC East to secure a Wild Card spot, led by Jayden Daniels, who finished as QB5 in Fantasy football, and Daniels is toward the top of QB options heading into 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

The Commanders added to their offense by trading for Deebo Samuel, so how should Fantasy football players view Washington options when making 2025 Fantasy football rankings? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine, and get your first month at SportsLine for $1 when using promo code CHAMPIONSHIP.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Henry has been a workhorse for much of his career. In nine seasons, Henry has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing six times. In 2024, he carried 325 times for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season with the Baltimore Ravens. But can he continue being a beast?

Henry is seventh in the 2025 running back rankings but not many have surpassed 1,000 yards rushing after their 31st birthday. Only three players have done so since 2015, with Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins the last to do so. In 2023, Mostert rushed for 1,012 yards. Henry has played in 136 career games, rushing for 11,423 yards and 106 touchdowns. He also has 174 receptions for 1,651 yards and five touchdowns.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. The third-year quarterback had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history, throwing for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns compared to five interceptions to finish as QB12 in Fantasy football. After adding Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon last year, many expected Stroud to take a positive progression. However, he had a worse year with 3,727 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, despite playing two more games than he did in his rookie season.

This year, Stroud is without Diggs, who signed with the Patriots, and Tank Dell will miss the majority of the season with a knee injury and the Texans feature a significantly less experienced and accomplished wide receiver room. Still, Stroud is being drafted as a viable QB1 for Fantasy football lineups. But the model has Stroud outside its top 15 quarterback rankings after finishing as QB31 on a points-per-game basis and QB18 overall last year, making him a 2025 Fantasy football bust. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the first five running backs off the board in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks this player falling outside the top 10 entirely and failing to live up to his first-round price tag. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football busts should you be steering clear of? And which first-round RB shockingly falls out of the top 10 of the positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that helped managers avoid a disastrous Raheem Mostert season in 2024.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.68)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.15)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.23)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.44)

7. Derrick Henry (7.99)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.02)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.65)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.95)