When healthy, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of the most productive Fantasy football running backs in history. He's been a high-volume runner and receiver in multiple offenses and has four seasons of at least 1,880 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns to his name. However, he's also missed at least 10 games in three of the last five seasons and was No. 1 or No. 2 overall in ADP in each of those three seasons.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Last year's QB14 in Fantasy points per game is hoping for a faster start to the 2025 season after he was just the QB27 from Weeks 1-6 in 2024. Herbert was the QB11 from Weeks 7-18, ranking seventh in passing yards per game during that stretch.

However, his environment is not conducive to huge Fantasy numbers, as the Chargers ran the ball at the tenth-highest rate in the league last year. They also played at the second-slowest pace in the NFL, and Herbert averaged fewer than 30 passes per game. SportsLine's model has Herbert ranked behind quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford, Caleb Williams and Tua Tagovailoa, who are all available later in average Fantasy drafts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. He's an undeniably brilliant tactician with elite body control, but subpar target quality throughout his career has turned him into more of a volume receiver than anything else. He finished 75th among NFL receivers in Fantasy points per target (1.65) last season and has never produced more than 1,104 yards in a season while scoring 14 total touchdowns despite averaging 156.3 targets over his first three years.

Familiarity with his former Ohio State teammate Justin Fields might be of some benefit, but he's also almost certain to see a decline in target volume in what will be a run-centric offense. Fields has averaged 25.1 pass attempts per game in 44 career starts, while the Jets threw the ball 35.7 times per game last season. The model ranks Wilson behind options like Xavier Worthy and DeVonta Smith that are available at least two rounds later on average. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.67)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.16)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.23)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.50)

7. Derrick Henry (7.93)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.90)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.66)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.95)