Christian McCaffrey might be the largest wild card in all of Fantasy football. The San Francisco 49ers running back produced league-winning results as a Carolina Panther in 2018 and 2019, fell off the map due to injuries in 2020 and 2021, and then returned to elite form in 2022 after a trade to San Francisco. He then had another huge season in 2023 before injuries again made him a Fantasy football bust in 2024.

The latest 2025 Fantasy football ADP shows McCaffrey at No. 8 on average, but he's going as high as No. 4 in some CBS Sports leagues and as low as No. 15 in others, showing the variability in his 2025 Fantasy football rankings. Which version of McCaffrey will Fantasy players get in 2025, and which other players could be 2025 Fantasy football busts? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine, and get your first month at SportsLine for $1 when using promo code CHAMPIONSHIP.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Henry has been a workhorse for much of his career. In nine seasons, Henry has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing six times. In 2024, he carried 325 times for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season with the Baltimore Ravens. But can he continue being a beast?

Henry is seventh in the 2025 running back rankings but not many have surpassed 1,000 yards rushing after their 31st birthday. Only three players have done so since 2015, with Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins the last to do so. In 2023, Mostert rushed for 1,012 yards. Henry has played in 136 career games, rushing for 11,423 yards and 106 touchdowns. He also has 174 receptions for 1,651 yards and five touchdowns.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave. After posting consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to open his career, the Ohio State product essentially had a lost season in 2024, recording just 400 receiving yards and one touchdown as he battled various injuries. His upside, however, remains enticing enough that Fantasy players are targeting him around the top 100 picks in drafts.

SportsLine's model says he's being overvalued at that spot. Despite his ninth-round ADP, the massive questions at quarterback limit Olave's upside, even if he can stay on the field. The model has found a whopping 16 receivers who are being drafted in the 10th round or later who will outperform him, making him one of the Fantasy busts to fade in 2025 drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the first five running backs off the board in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks this player falling outside the top 10 entirely and failing to live up to his first-round price tag. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football busts should you be steering clear of? And which first-round RB shockingly falls out of the top 10 of the positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that helped managers avoid a disastrous Raheem Mostert season in 2024.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.68)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.15)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.23)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.44)

7. Derrick Henry (7.99)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.02)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.65)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.95)