Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy burst onto the scene late in his rookie season, culminating with eight receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Worthy also had six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship, so he has been flying up the list in 2025 Fantasy football rankings. Given his current ADP in 2025 Fantasy football drafts though, he will need to take a big leap in Year 2 to avoid becoming one of the 2025 Fantasy football busts. Should you add Worthy to your 2025 Fantasy football lineups?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Chargers running back Najee Harris. Los Angeles signed Harris to a one-year deal this offseason, but it also added rookie Omarion Hampton in the first round of the NFL Draft. Hampton could wind up being the lead back early in the season, which would seriously dilute Harris' Fantasy value.

Harris has been an average running back in his career, and he has missed time due to an eye injury he suffered earlier in the offseason. He still has several hurdles to clear before he returns in a full capacity, which is just another reason to avoid him in Fantasy football this year. SportsLine's model has Harris ranked behind running backs like Javonte Williams and Nick Chubb, who are both available later in most Fantasy drafts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams. He posted career-highs in targets (91), catches (58), receiving yards (1,001) and receiving touchdowns (seven) in 2024. Despite these stats, he struggled with injuries and was even suspended in his first two seasons.

The Lions also lost Ben Johnson and have John Morton replacing him as offensive coordinator. It'll be interesting to see how the offense will be with a new playcaller. The Alabama product's numbers will take a dip if Jared Goff or the offense as a whole takes a step back. The model also has him ranked behind Darnell Mooney, Ricky Pearsall, and Stefon Diggs despite having an ADP at least 25 picks ahead of those wideouts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.67)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.56)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.17)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.90)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.61)

7. Derrick Henry (7.64)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.94)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.68)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.81)