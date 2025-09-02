There are few things that can upend your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy like a key player getting hurt before the season can get underway. This was the case for Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who entered his rookie season as a top Fantasy football pick, but missed 13 games due to a shoulder injury. He had a high Fantasy football ADP heading into 2024, but suffered multiple injuries and completed just 47.7% of his passes with an 8-12 TD-INT ratio.

Richardson will now start the 2025 season as backup to Daniel Jones, which further limits his Fantasy football potential. What other players should you be weary of as you craft your Fantasy football roster? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine, and get your first month at SportsLine for $1 when using promo code CHAMPIONSHIP.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The 29-year-old is coming off his second career 1,000-yard season and his chemistry with rookie quarterback Bo Nix helped secure Sutton a new four-year, $92 million contract extension this offseason.

However, Sutton has finished with 830 receiving yards or fewer in five of his seven seasons in the NFL and any sort of regression in Nix's second season could also jeopardize Sutton's production. The model ranks him behind wide receivers like Jakobi Meyers and Chris Godwin, who are available at least 25 picks later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams. He posted career-highs in targets (91), catches (58), receiving yards (1,001) and receiving touchdowns (seven) in 2024. Despite these stats, he struggled with injuries and was even suspended in his first two seasons.

The Lions also lost Ben Johnson and have John Morton replacing him as offensive coordinator. It'll be interesting to see how the offense will be with a new playcaller. The Alabama product's numbers will take a dip if Jared Goff or the offense as a whole takes a step back. The model also has him ranked behind Darnell Mooney, Ricky Pearsall, and Stefon Diggs despite having an ADP at least 25 picks ahead of those wideouts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the first five running backs off the board in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks this player falling outside the top 10 entirely and failing to live up to his first-round price tag. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football busts should you be steering clear of? And which first-round RB shockingly falls out of the top 10 of the positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that helped managers avoid a disastrous Raheem Mostert season in 2024.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.67)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.56)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.17)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.90)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.61)

7. Derrick Henry (7.64)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.94)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.68)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.81)