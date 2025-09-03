The ages of wideouts don't garner as much attention as those of running backs, but the former is still something to be cognizant of when entering 2025 Fantasy football drafts. No receiver over the last dozen NFL seasons has had 1,200 receiving yards at age 33 or older. Some notables to turn that age this year include Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen. So, based on history, expecting any of the vets to turn back the clock could result in you drafting a Fantasy football bust 2025. Adams is being drafted 12th amongst receivers on average, making him a WR1 per his 2025 Fantasy football ADP.

The only time he finished outside the top dozen wideouts in Fantasy points (2023) over the last five years happened to be his one season not catching passes from Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr. That will be the case this year, with him now with the Rams, so decisions will have to be made on if Adams should be one of your Fantasy football picks. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine, and get your first month at SportsLine for $1 when using promo code CHAMPIONSHIP.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Eight times in his career, Rodgers has finished first or second in positional Fantasy points. More recently, he placed 13th (2022) and 15th (2024) in his last two full seasons. However, the model doesn't even see him matching his recent Fantasy finishes as it slots him outside the top 25 Fantasy quarterbacks for multiple reasons.

Rodgers is coming off both the lowest passer rating and yards per attempt of his career as he nears 42 years old. He's also playing for an offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith whose teams have finished among the bottom eight in pass attempts in five of his six seasons in that role. Add in that just four teams allowed sacks more often than the Steelers last year -- despite much more mobile quarterbacks -- and there are numerous concerns with taking the four-time MVP in Fantasy football drafts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams. He posted career-highs in targets (91), catches (58), receiving yards (1,001) and receiving touchdowns (seven) in 2024. Despite these stats, he struggled with injuries and was even suspended in his first two seasons.

The Lions also lost Ben Johnson and have John Morton replacing him as offensive coordinator. It'll be interesting to see how the offense will be with a new playcaller. The Alabama product's numbers will take a dip if Jared Goff or the offense as a whole takes a step back. The model also has him ranked behind Darnell Mooney, Ricky Pearsall, and Stefon Diggs despite having an ADP at least 25 picks ahead of those wideouts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.67)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.56)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.17)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.90)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.61)

7. Derrick Henry (7.64)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.94)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.68)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.81)