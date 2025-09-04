The Detroit Lions were one of the NFL's most dynamic offenses last season, with Dan Campbell's stars quickly becoming Fantasy football staples. Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, and Amon-Ra St. Brown all delivered strong production and consistently ranked among the top players at their positions in the fantasy football rankings. Heading into 2025 fantasy draft season, these proven names will come at a premium.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would fall well short of his ADP (RB23). The result: A season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns despite sharing time with De'Von Achane, Mostert fell out of favor in Miami and finished as RB60 after managing only 439 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. The 26-year-old is the biggest name in the Jaguars' backfield and the only one who was selected with a first-round pick, but that doesn't guarantee that he'll be the team's main running back this season. The Jaguars selected Bhayshul Tuten with the second pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after taking Tank Bigsby in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, creating backfield competition in Jacksonville

Etienne averaged just 37.2 rushing yards per game for 558 rushing yards last season. Bigsby led Jacksonville with 766 rushing yards, despite playing only one more game than Etienne. Bigsby averaged 4.6 yards per rush compared to Etienne's 3.7 yards per carry. Tuten will cut into Etienne's snap count as well, and given all the backfield competition and Etienne's inefficiency last season, the model is fading Etienne as a reliable option, labeling him a 2025 Fantasy football bust.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins. After three injury-plagued seasons in Baltimore, Dobbins flashed his upside in 2024 with the Chargers, playing 13 games and producing a career-high 1,058 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns. That performance earned him runner-up honors for Comeback Player of the Year and a No. 21 finish among Fantasy running backs in CBS Sports' final rankings, but his move to Denver brings new concerns. Between his durability issues and a crowded backfield, it's difficult to see him replicating last year's success.

Even during his bounce-back campaign, Dobbins still missed four games, and over the past four seasons, he's appeared in just 22 of a possible 68 contests. The Broncos spent a second-round pick on rookie RJ Harvey, who head coach Sean Payton has already said will compete for a three-down role, while Jaleel McLaughlin had over 500 scrimmage yards last season. With so many mouths to feed, Denver's backfield is shaping up as a committee, and the model doesn't rank Dobbins inside the top 25 -- or even top 30 -- running backs, making him a strong candidate to disappoint Fantasy managers in 2025. See which other Fantasy football busts 2025 to pick here.

